Advanced Cell Engineering Ships 190 Wh/kg Pouch Sample Cells to Battery & Automotive OEMs

31 May, 2023

STUART, Fla., May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a Developer and Licensor of Advanced LFP Battery Technologies for the Electric Vehicle (EV) Market, announced its first shipment of 190 Wh/kg LFP pouch cells to strategic Automotive OEM Partners and Battery Manufacturers.

The delivery of these cells is a significant milestone for ACE, representing a key step towards full commercialization of the company's Proprietary Advanced LFP Battery Chemistry. With these cells, OEMs can begin the testing process at their facilities and provide validation of ACE's safe, high-energy density LFP chemistry.

"I'm proud of our team for all the effort and determination that went into achieving this milestone in such a short period of time," said Tom Madden, Chief Technology Officer of Advanced Cell Engineering. "We are excited to have such strong interest from some of the largest battery and automotive manufacturers."

The company plans to send out 200 Wh/kg, 3 Ah sample LFP cells to OEMs in Q3 which will complete the company's development of their first battery technology product.

About Advanced Cell Engineering: 
Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE's Advanced LFP battery technology will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer driving range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. For more information visit https://www.advancedcellengineering.com/

For more information, please contact:
Connor Finley
978.985.4377
[email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Cell Engineering

