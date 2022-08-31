Advanced Cell Engineering Signs Lease Agreement for Laboratory Space with Indian River State College

STUART, Fla., Aug. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Cell Engineering (ACE), a developer and licensor of lithium-ion battery technologies for the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry has signed a lease agreement with the Indian River State College (IRSC) to use IRSC's state-of-the-art wet chemistry lab in the Brown Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship.

Advanced Cell Engineering Courtesy of Indian River State College

Utilizing the College's chemistry labs will enable ACE to finalize its Advanced LFP (lithium iron phosphate) chemistry for battery cells. Advanced LFP cells are safer, more cost-effective, and provide greater range for Electric Vehicles compared to the battery cells used in many EVs today. ACE also hopes to partner with the College to create local career opportunities for current and future students.

"This is an exciting moment for Advanced Cell Engineering, as we are honored to be collaborating with Indian River State College," said Tom Madden, Chief Technology Officer of Advanced Cell Engineering. "The use of IRSC's wet chemistry lab facilities will allow us to continue to develop, test, and refine our LFP technologies while simultaneously growing a valued partnership with the faculty and student body of the IRSC."

Advanced Cell Engineering's LFP technology will be further refined and developed in IRSC's state-of-the-art wet chemistry lab at the Brown Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship at the College's flagship Massey Campus in Fort Pierce. ACE's location on the campus also facilitates opportunities for the firm to provide lab internships for students enrolled in IRSC's electrical engineering technology, electrical power technology, and chemistry programs.

"Having Advanced Cell Engineering here on campus provides another opportunity for our students to be part of the innovation occurring in the energy sector," shares Dr. Anthony Dribben, Dean of the IRSC School of Science. "We look forward to having ACE on site to give our students hands-on opportunities that extend their classroom learning."

Students interested in learning more about internship opportunities with Advanced Cell Engineering are invited to attend a talk by Madden on Thursday, Sept. 2, at the beginning of the regular meeting of the IRSC Engineering Club. The meeting will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Knight Center, Building V, Room 116H. For more information, contact Merle Litvack, IRSC's student success coordinator, at 772-462-7388, or by email at [email protected].

About Indian River State College:

A leader in education and innovation, Indian River State College transforms lives by offering high-quality, affordable and accessible education to the residents of Florida's Indian River, Martin, Okeechobee, and St. Lucie counties through traditional and online delivery. IRSC is recipient of the 2019 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, nation's signature recognition of high achievement and performance among America's community colleges. The College serves nearly 22,000 students annually and offers more than 100 programs leading to Bachelor's degrees, Associate degrees, technical certificates and applied technology diplomas. Learn more at www.irsc.edu/.

About Advanced Cell Engineering:

Advanced Cell Engineering develops and licenses advanced lithium-ion battery cell technologies for the electric vehicle industry. The higher energy density of ACE's Advanced LFP battery technology will transform the EV industry by offering significantly longer range in a safe, cost-effective cell. ACE's team leverages unparalleled experience in developing and commercializing innovative battery technologies. For more information visit https://www.advancedcellengineering.com/

