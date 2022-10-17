Advanced Ceramics Market to grow by USD 3.29 Bn; Driven by increasing use in electronic components and circuits -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced ceramics market size is expected to grow by USD 3.29 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.56% between 2021 and 2026. To estimate the size of the market, Technavio has tracked the recent trends and developments in the commodity chemicals industry. Some of the factors considered to estimate the market size include the revenue generated by chemical products companies manufacturing advanced ceramics, demand from end-user industries, construction industry growth, and GDP growth among others. Get a detailed analysis of the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, and much more. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Ceramics Market 2022-2026

The market is driven by the increasing use in electronic components and circuits. Ceramic components and systems are widely used in the electronics industry owing to their heat resistance and insulation properties. Electroceramics currently constitute almost 85% of the total value of the ceramics manufactured. Ceramic materials are used in electronic components as ferrites, ferroelectrics, and a few transition metal oxides. Also, the dielectric, insulting, piezoelectric, magnetic, optical, and superconducting properties of ceramics have led to their growing use in electronic devices. Spark plugs, hermetic packaging, ceramic arc tubes, and protective pieces for bare wires and power lines are some examples of ceramic items used as electrical insulators. Thus, the increasing use of advanced ceramics in electronic components and circuits is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

However, stringent regulations might hamper the market growth. The imposition of trade and non-trade tariffs on the medical sector, changing government policies, and stringent FDA regulations for medical equipment manufacturers have created a harsh business environment for the advanced ceramics market. For instance, according to the Affordable Care Act, companies have to pay an excise tax of 2.3% on Classes I, II, and III medical devices. In addition, the high cost of ceramic medical products and implants in comparison to their metallic counterparts makes it difficult for players to expand their businesses. All these factors will reduce the growth potential in the market.

Technavio identifies 3M Co., BCE Special Ceramics GmbH, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd., Elan Technology, Ferrotec Holdings Corp., International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Materion Corp., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co. Ltd., Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Superior Technical Ceramics Corp., and Techno Cera Industries are some of the major market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our advanced ceramics market report covers the following areas:

Advanced Ceramics Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global advanced ceramics market is segmented as below:

End-user

Housing and Construction



Aerospace



Medical



Electrical



Others

The housing and construction segment will account for the largest share of the market. The segment is driven by the extensive use of ceramics in various applications in the construction industry such as floor, wall, and roof tiles, cement; gypsum; brick; sewer pipe; and glass.

Geography

APAC



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

and

North America

About 72% of the market growth will come from APAC over the forecast period. The rapid growth in the construction industry is driving the growth of the advanced ceramics market in APAC. China and India are the key markets for advanced ceramics in APAC. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Middle East and Africa.

Advanced Ceramics Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the advanced ceramics market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the advanced ceramics market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Advanced Ceramics Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced ceramics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the advanced ceramics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the advanced ceramics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced ceramics market vendors

Related Reports:

Advanced Ceramics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.56% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.29 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.78 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, and North America Performing market contribution APAC at 72% Key consumer countries China, India, Germany, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., BCE Special Ceramics GmbH, Blasch Precision Ceramics Inc., CeramTec GmbH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd., Elan Technology, Ferrotec Holdings Corp., International Syalons (Newcastle) Ltd., Kyocera Corp., Materion Corp., McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nishimura Advanced Ceramics Co. Ltd., Ortech Advanced Ceramics, Superior Technical Ceramics Corp., and Techno Cera Industries Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.3 Housing and Construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Aerospace - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Medical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Electrical - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

10.4 CeramTec GmbH

10.5 Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA

10.6 CoorsTek Inc.

10.7 Ferrotec Holdings Corp.

10.8 Kyocera Corp.

10.9 Materion Corp.

10.10 McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC

10.11 Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

10.12 Ortech Advanced Ceramics

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

