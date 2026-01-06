Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC Expands Official Team Ring Dinger Provider Network Worldwide

HOUSTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC (ACE) announced it is expanding its Official Team Ring Dinger Provider network as part of a global effort to train and certify licensed Doctors of Chiropractic (D.C.s) who wish to represent the Team Ring Dinger brand and deliver the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment (also known as the Ring Dinger) in alignment with ACE's standardized protocols, procedures, and professional requirements.

ACE says the program is designed for chiropractors who want a comprehensive, systems-based approach that includes provider education, clinical decision-making protocols, and practice-building support—while maintaining strict standards for patient safety, professionalism, and consistent technique delivery.

A Structured Path to Certification and Brand Representation

According to ACE, the Official Team Ring Dinger program is invitation-only and intended for licensed chiropractors who are prepared to meet the program's full commitment—including training, equipment, and ongoing trademark compliance.

To be considered, ACE outlines several core requirements:

Specialized equipment: Providers must purchase the ACE Ring Dinger Table, listed at $11,999, which ACE describes as essential for delivering the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment within its safety and technique standards.

Training and evaluation: Providers must attend and complete ACE's three-day Advanced Chiropractic Seminar, held Monday through Wednesday (8:30 AM–4:00 PM CST) at Advanced Chiropractic Relief in Houston, Texas, with a seminar fee of $2,000.

Licensing for hands-on seminar participation: For out-of-state practitioners, ACE states that a temporary Texas license through the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners (TBCE) is required to apply Johnson BioPhysics adjustments during the seminar.

ACE also emphasizes that participating providers must follow its comprehensive medical history protocols and apply clinical judgment for patient safety, including making referrals to other healthcare providers when appropriate.

Licensed Trademarks and Ongoing Compliance

A central component of the program is the licensed use of ACE's registered trademarks. ACE states that Official Team Ring Dinger D.C.s must obtain and use licensed trademarks, including Ring Dinger, Team Ring Dinger, Johnson BioPhysics, and Johnson Y Axis Adjustment—in accordance with brand guidelines and terms.

ACE lists trademark license fees at $495 per month with a minimum two-year term, with automatic annual renewal unless canceled after the initial period.

In addition, ACE notes that participating providers are expected to cover program-related costs upfront, including table purchase, seminar fees, trademark fees, shipping, and applicable Texas sales tax.

Practice Visibility and Standardized Patient-facing Pricing Guidance

ACE states that once accepted and certified, providers will be listed on the organization's Official Team Ring Dinger locations page, intended to help improve visibility for certified providers.

ACE also recommends price transparency for consumers, including guidance that providers charge a minimum of $100 for the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment and list that fee on their website for clarity.

The Ring Dinger Spinal Decompression Technique

On its website, ACE describes the Ring Dinger as a spinal decompression technique developed by Dr. Gregory E. Johnson in Houston, Texas, performed with a specialized chiropractic table and a specific method intended to create decompression.

Next Steps: Seminar Survey for Interested Providers

Licensed chiropractors who want to be considered for invitation are encouraged to complete ACE's Seminar Survey , which asks about practice goals, office challenges, interest in transitioning from insurance-based models to cash-based care, and equipment considerations.

About Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC

Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC is a Houston-based provider of chiropractic equipment and professional solutions. The company supports chiropractors through specialized equipment, training pathways, and program standards designed to promote consistent delivery and brand integrity for certified providers.

