Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market to Reach $1.2 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in incidence of medical error, surge in application of electronic health record system, increase in the number of advanced clinical decision support platforms industry, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market.

PORTLAND, Ore., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market By Type (Therapeutic, Diagnostic), By Model (Knowledge based, Non Knowledge based), By Setting (Hospitals, Ambulatory care): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031."



According to the report, the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market generated $496.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to generate $1.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Download Sample Copy of this Report- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/13465

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

Rise in incidence of medical error, surge in application of electronic health record system, increase in the number of advanced clinical decision support platforms industry, and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases drive the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market. However, worries about data security associated to CDSS that are in the cloud restrict the market growth. On the other hand, rise in the number of product launch for knowledge-based clinical decision support systems, surge in expenditure by government to develop healthcare infrastructure, and increase in the number of hospitals will present lucrative opportunities for the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market in the coming years.

Impact of Covid-19 on Advanced Clinical Decision Support Platforms Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the advanced clinical decision support platform market, as the demand for advanced clinical decision support platform increased slightly due to the increased need for accurate and timely clinical decision making during the pandemic.

The demand for advanced clinical decision support platform surged due to the increasing demand for remote patient care and telehealth services. Advanced clinical decision support platform has enabled healthcare providers to make more informed decisions about patient care and provide better treatment options. In addition, advanced clinical decision support platform allowed healthcare providers to provide more efficient and accurate clinical decision making for patient care.

Furthermore, the pandemic also created an increased demand for data-driven healthcare solutions. As an advanced clinical decision support platform, it is one the data-driven solutions that can provide the necessary data to make more accurate and timely decisions. Thus, rise in application of advanced clinical decision support platform during pandemic fueled the market growth.

Procure Complete Report (241 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/acdsp-market

The knowledge-based segment to rule the roost

Based on model, the knowledge-based segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than four fifths of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is because of the rise in the number of product launches for knowledge-based clinical decision support systems. The report also analyzes non-knowledge-based segment.

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on setting, the hospitals segment contributed to the largest share of more than three-fourths of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031, owing to a rise in expenditure by the government to develop healthcare infrastructure and increase in the number of hospitals. The report also discusses ambulatory care segment.

The therapeutic segment to maintain its leadership during the forecast period

Based on type, the therapeutic segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 9.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases and increase in the adoption of advanced clinical decision support platforms for therapeutic purposes. The report also discusses the diagnostic segment.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/13465

North America to achieve the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, the market in North America was the largest in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global advanced clinical decision support platforms market. The growth is attributed to the increase in the number of key players that manufacture advanced clinical decision support platform, and technological advancement in digital healthcare. However, Asia-Pacific region is expected to rule the roost in terms of revenue and expected to portray fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to rise in expenditure by government organizations to develop healthcare sector, increase in prevalence chronic disorders and rise in the number of geriatric populations. The report also discusses Europe and LAMEA regions.

Leading Market Players:

Wolters Kluwer

IBM Watson Health

Veradigm Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Oracle Corporation

Meditech

Epic Systems Corporation

Zynx health

Relx Group

Similar Research Reports of Healthcare Industry:

3D Printed Drugs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Molecular Diagnostics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Digital Pathology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Acne Medication Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Gene Therapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research