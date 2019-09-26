Advanced Construction Technology Services (ACTS) Announces Acquisitions of CQRA & Durocrete Engineering Services (DESPL)

PUNE, India, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Construction Technology Services (ACTS), a leading regional testing, inspection and certification firm, has announced its acquisition of CQRA, a top Pune-based construction management company and independent quality assessment agency. The news comes after ACTS revealed back in August that it is teaming up with Durocrete Engineering Services (DESPL), a leading name in the field of construction material testing, as part of a strategic partnership to expand operations in India.

Founded in 1996, ACTS was the first construction testing, inspection and certification firm to obtain ISO 9001, ISO 17025, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certifications. The firm provides a wide range of services in the construction and oil & gas sectors, including consultancy, geotechnical engineering, environmental testing, non-destructive testing, and others. ACTS is the Local Sponsoring Group for American Concrete Institute (ACI) training, certification and conference programs in the Middle East and Africa, as well as the recognized representative of IHS, ASTM, BSI and IEEE.

With state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and a highly qualified team of inspectors on major projects such as Riyadh Metro, Kuwait International Airport, and the 1km Kingdom Tower project, ACTS has become a regional leader in the use of remote sensors to determine the service life of buildings and monitor the structural health of bridges.

Headquartered in Pune, CQRA Pvt. Ltd. is a pan India organization with a team of 300 highly skilled and experienced professionals, and operations in Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai. CQRA focuses on closely working with real estate developers to help them enhance the quality of their construction projects, offering services such as Quality Management & Advisory Services, Construction Management, Training (site staff), Pre Delivery Inspection, Independent Assessment Audits (stage wise), Cost & Materials Audit and more.

Pune-based DESPL is a leading name in the field of construction material testing, with 3 laboratories located in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. The company provides a wide range of services in the fields of mechanical, chemical, non-destructive testing, and geotechnical investigation, in India, while also offering testing facilities for a vast range of building materials.

Commenting on the strategic partnership, Khaled Awad, Chairman of ACTS and Past President of the American Concrete Institute (ACI) said, "Our partnership with CQRA and Durocrete reconfirms our interest and commitment to the Indian market. Both these companies share with ACTS the same values of integrity and innovation, and are very well positioned to achieve sustained growth in India."

Ujwal Kunte, Managing Director of DESPL, stated, "CQRA and Durocrete will benefit from alliance with ACTS by getting the latest technology and expertise in many specialized testing services. ACTS will also help CQRA in launching some of its software enabled quality inspection services in the GCC region. This presents great opportunity for CQRA to spread its wings in other countries "

About Advanced Construction Technology Services (ACTS)

Established in 1996, ACTS has become the preferred third-party provider for geotechnical engineering, materials testing, and consulting, and is the Local Sponsoring Group for the American Concrete Institute (ACI)'s programs in the Middle East. In addition to being the first consulting firm in its field in the Middle East to obtain the ISO 9001, ISO 17025, ISO 14001, and OHSAS 18001 certifications, ACTS is the recognized representative of IHS, ASTM, BSI, IEEE, and many other global standards development organisations.

www.acts-int.com

About CQRA

CQRA is an ISO 17020 Accredited - Specialist Construction Quality Consulting Company having pan India presence. Based in Pune, the company have operations in Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmadabad, Kolkata, and Delhi. CQRA mission is to work closely with Real Estate developers, Infrastructure players, and Warehousing sector, to help them enhance the quality of their project's construction.

www.cqra.com

About Durocrete Engineering Services (DESPL)

DESPL is a leading name in the field of construction material testing in India, with 3 laboratories located in Mumbai, Pune and Nashik. The company began operations in 1995, in Pune, as a Concrete Mix Design Laboratory and has grown since then to become the all-inclusive, state-of-the-art Building Material Test House it is today. With services covering mechanical, chemical and non-destructive testing, DESPL offers testing facilities for a vast range of building materials.

www.durocrete.com

