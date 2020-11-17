Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. Becomes Exclusive Distributor of Grow Pods

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc. (OTC: ACTX), announced the company has entered into an agreement with GP Solutions for the exclusive right to market, sell and distribute GP's products in the United States and its territories.

GP Solutions manufactures "Grow Pods" – specially equipped, automated and transportable food-grade shipping containers that are specially modified to provide an optimal controlled environment for growing a wide range of horticultural and agricultural products in all environments and climates.

Grow Pods have become one of the best-known, most trusted controlled environment micro-farm systems in the agriculture industry. GrowPods feature a sealed eco-system utilizing filtered air and water that eliminates pests and pathogens. Grow Pods provide farmers a quick pathway to expand into new high-margin niches, and gives consumers access to safe, tested, and nutritious "Super Foods."

GP Solutions, Inc. President, George Natzic, stated, "We are very enthusiastic about this agreement, and look forward to letting the experts at ACT handle sales and marketing while we focus on manufacturing new products, and expanding into new industries and territories."

