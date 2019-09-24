Advanced Cooling Option Now Available in Brooklyn Bedding Niche Mattresses

The same top panel technology is now being applied to two of the brand's best selling niche mattresses: the Titan by Brooklyn Bedding , which caters to plus-size sleepers, and the Plank by Brooklyn Bedding , designed to provide the firmest, flattest sleep for those who say a typical firm mattress is never firm enough.

"Plus-size sleepers desire a cool night's sleep as much as they want and need the support offered by the Titan," said John Merwin, Owner and Chief Executive Officer of Brooklyn Bedding. "Meanwhile, customers who choose the ultra-firm Plank tend to sleep on their stomachs or backs: this can also lead to a hotter night's sleep, unless advanced temperature moderation is a key product feature. As a manufacturer and retailer, we constantly evaluate our current assortment and challenge ourselves to customize solutions that meet specific sleep needs. As niche categories, both the Titan and Plank by Brooklyn Bedding have surpassed our expectations in terms of sales over the past year—it was intuitive for us to make them even better by adding the cooling benefits of one of our best selling general market mattresses."

TitanCool™ is considered a smart technology for its ability to adjust to the individual dynamics of the human body. The PCM treatment not only acts to draw excess heat out and away from the sleeper, but also adjusts to individual skin temperature. Skin temperature, as opposed to core body temperature or ambient room temperature, is an important indicator of comfort and accounts for the popularity of surfaces that deliver cooling on contact. The average human skin temperature is 91 degrees; the preferred skin sleep temperature is 88 degrees. When the sleeper's skin temperature rises above 88 degrees, the micro encapsulated PCM liquifies, disseminating a cooling effect. If skin temperature drops below 88 degrees, the PCM solidifies, ensuring the sleeper is cool but not cold. One of the great advantages of TitanCool™ is its dual climate control, meaning the technology is reactive to each individual sleeper.

The cooling cover on both the Titan and Plank by Brooklyn Bedding is available as an optional feature at checkout, allowing customers to personalize their sleep solutions. The advanced feature can be added for an additional $200 to $250 depending on the size of the mattress. The standard Titan and Plank mattresses by Brooklyn Bedding each retail between $899 (Twin) and $1249 (Cal King). The optional cooling feature, if selected, is included on the top side of the Titan and on both sides of the Plank—a flippable mattress that is firm on one side and ultra-firm on the other.

Brooklyn Bedding is an American made manufacturer of mattresses, differentiated by master craftsmanship, a wholly owned state-of-the art manufacturing facility and exceptional customer service. Family owned since 1995, the company originated with two brothers delivering mattress products direct to customers' homes. Known as the "mobile mattress guys," John and Rob Merwin evolved their business by learning every aspect of the mattress making process. They tenaciously used every material in their inventory to pass savings on to customers, purchasing high grade manufacturing equipment and pioneering bed-in-a-box online delivery in 2008.

Today, the company owns world class expertise in mattress engineering, achieved through meticulous attention to detail, cutting edge equipment and patented materials created with advanced technology. Brooklyn Bedding designs and creates its entire line of high quality bedding, on demand, in its manufacturing facility in Arizona. Remaining true to its roots, the company still goes the extra mile to ensure customer satisfaction, offering its expertly crafted mattresses, sheets and pillows at an affordable price with free online shipping, a generous 120-day trial period, and a 10-year hassle free warranty period on mattresses.

