Advanced Corrosion Concrete Testing Technology Can Save Lives by Preventing Buildings From Collapse

OTTAWA, ON, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Giatec®, world leader in concrete testing technologies, believes its iCOR® corrosion detection device can help save lives by preventing building collapses resulting from rebar and concrete structural damage.

Giatec Scientific Inc.

A South Florida condominium building recently collapsed due to "major structural damage" and cracking to the concrete slab below the pool deck and the underground garage. As a result, the City of Miami has asked all owners of buildings over six stories to retain the services of a licensed structural engineer and to undertake a structural inspection for visible signs of distress by mid-August.

The Florida case is one of many instances in which structures have collapsed as a result of a lack of sufficient insight into the health of concrete structures. In June 2012, Algo Center Mall in Elliot Lake, Ontario, collapsed, killing two people, due to corrosion. Giatec was selected by the Ontario Provincial Police to assist with the materials analysis and structural inspection using its iCOR corrosion detection device to accurately identify the existing deterioration in the structure of the mall.

"These tragedies could have been prevented if more in-depth and advanced testing of the state of concrete were done to detect early signs of corrosion, helping avoid loss of life, serious injury, and catastrophic structural damages. The more accurate information provided by iCOR can help building owners accelerate their rehabilitation and maintenance operations," says Andrew Fahim, Head of Research & Development at Giatec, and ASTM WK76846 and ASTM G01.11.5: "New Test Method for Measuring Corrosion Rate of Uncoated Reinforcing Steel in Concrete" committee lead.

Factors such as rate of steel corrosion can contribute to concrete structure deterioration, resulting in structural collapse. Testing for these properties would fast-track the maintenance the building needs before catastrophe occurs.

The iCOR uses Giatec's Connection-Less Electrical Pulse Response Analysis (CEPRA) technology to detect the health of concrete structures in a matter of seconds. Other detection systems that assess corrosion must physically attach to rebar by drilling into concrete, or through other invasive means. The iCOR can measure the condition of major structures without damaging them or compromising their integrity. iCOR was presented the 2019 Corrosion Innovation Award by the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE). Visit www.giatec.ca/icor to learn more about iCOR.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every jobsite. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive technologies (NDT) to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dobrila Moogk, Vice President, Marketing

877-497-6278 ext.9280

[email protected]

Related Images

advanced-corrosion-concrete.png

Advanced Corrosion Concrete Testing Technology Can Save Lives by Preventing Buildings From Collapse

SOURCE Giatec Scientific Inc.