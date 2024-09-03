Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics Earns Top Ranking from Reputation

Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics, a location within the Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System portfolio, ranks fourth in the nation for acute care hospitals in online reputation.

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics, a full-service acute care hospital with multi-specialty clinics, and a 24/7 low-wait ER, recently earned a top ranking in the 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report, presented by Reputation, the healthcare industry leader in reputation management and overall brand awareness.

Ranking fourth in the nation among acute care hospitals with a Reputation score of 890, Advanced Dallas advocates for the importance of the patient journey, which begins in the digital space.

"In an increasingly competitive landscape where consumers start with an online search, healthcare marketers must prioritize reviews, star ratings, and accurate business listings so their organizations can build trust and stand out from others," said Andrew Rainey, General Manager of Healthcare at Reputation. "Leading providers ranked in our 2024 Healthcare Reputation Report excel at managing their reputation performance by actively responding to online reviews, leveraging constructive feedback to make operational improvements, and activating satisfied patients that may not leave a review unless asked."

Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics is dedicated to the overall patient experience and exceptional patient-centered care. Believing that the patient journey starts online, it strives to deliver its brand promise and positively impact those seeking quality care in DFW.

According to Reputation, over 86% of patients read online patient reviews before choosing care. Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics plans to continue to build brand loyalty and patient trust through a strategic online approach, focusing on brand awareness and overall online reviews – prioritizing visibility, sentiment, and engagement.

About Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics

Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics, a Center for Improvement in Healthcare Quality accredited hospital, is here for Dallas residents' and surrounding communities' health and well-being. Advanced Dallas offers state-of-the-art diagnostics, surgical suites, multi-specialty clinics, private patient rooms, and a 24-hour emergency room. Advanced Dallas is committed to high-quality care and an unsurpassed patient experience. Advanced Dallas Hospital & Clinics is a location within the Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System portfolio.

SOURCE Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System