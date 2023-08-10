Advanced Decision Vectors Expands into U.S. Space Force

Strikes Five-Year Deal Approaching $10 million

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Decision Vectors (ADV) is pleased to announce a new engagement with the U. S. Space Force (USSF), marking its role in history as an early supporter of America's newest member of the Armed Services.

The U.S. Space Force’s lines of effort enable the service to provide the forces, personnel, and partnerships required to preserve U.S. space superiority.

Effective July 17, 2023 – July 16, 2028, ADV will administer and manage physical and environmental protection, personnel security, incident handling, information system security for the office of the Director of Security (SF/DSZ). This office serves as the Principal Security Advisor to USSF Chief of Staff Office (CSO) and Vice Chief of Staff Office (VCSO) for Special Programs.

"This contract award solidifies ADV's ability to impact large programs," said David S. Harris, ADV CEO. "As a small company, we outperform our size, and are gratified that large organizations trust us to collaborate with them to achieve their missions."

For over a decade, ADV has built a solid reputation among federal, civilian, and intelligence agencies in the pursuit of collaborative excellence.

About ADV

Founded in 2009, Advanced Decision Vectors (ADV), LLC, is a Small Business Administration-certified concern located in Alexandria, VA. Its core services are Administrative Support, Enterprise Services, Management Consulting, Operational Psychology, Resource Management, and Security Management.

About the U.S. Space Force

The U.S. Space Force is responsible for organizing, training, and equipping Guardians to conduct global space operations that enhance the way our joint and coalition forces fight, while also offering decision makers military options to achieve national objectives.

About OASIS Small Business Pool 1

Are a family of Governmentwide multiple award, Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contracts that provide flexible and innovative solutions for complex professional services.

