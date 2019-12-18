Advanced Degree Carpet Cleaning to Provide Support for Home of the Brave Foundation

LEWES, Del., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Degree Carpet Cleaning® is excited to announce that it will provide ongoing support for the Home of the Brave Foundation. Home of the Brave works to reduce homelessness in the veteran population by providing transitional housing, food and security for veterans in need, as well as assisting with employment, counseling services, access to healthcare, transportation, and locating permanent affordable housing.

Advanced Degree will donate a portion its revenue from every cleaning in December to Home of the Brave, beginning this year. In addition, Advanced Degree will provide free carpet, tile, upholstery and laminate floor cleaning every three months at Home of the Brave's two housing facilities in Milford.

"Our business is about making people feel great in their homes, but there are so many people who need safe, clean housing to begin with," said Advanced Degree CEO Mike Dunmyer. "Home of the Brave does incredible work, and we're proud to do what we can to help them get our American heroes back on their feet again."

"We are so very lucky to have great community support from Advanced Degree Carpet Cleaning. Due to high volume of traffic, our flooring and furniture need to be cleaned frequently. Having this service donated to us allows us to channel that money into food purchases, transportation costs, etc." said Home of the Brave's Executive Director, Jessica Finan. "Thank you so much to Mike and his team adopting us each December and agreeing to donate a quarterly cleaning to us, which includes both our male and female facilities."

