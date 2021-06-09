Advanced Dental Care for Kids, a new state-of-the art pediatric dental practice, located at 11649 E State Road 70, Suite 109, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 is now open.

Local families deserve to receive high-caliber dental care just minutes away from their home. At Advanced Dental Care for Kids, parents will find everything they want and more at a brand-new dental facility that features convenient hours and the latest pediatric dental care treatments, including exams, teeth cleanings, fillings, and emergency dental services.

Led by Dr. Dorothy Theogene, this brand-new dental facility features advanced technology and improvements such as comfortable, child-friendly dental chairs, panoramic x-ray machines with 3-D scanning capabilities, and more. These upgrades provide families with the best possible pediatric dental care in a comfortable, welcoming environment. With easy scheduling and access to public transportation, Advanced Dental Care for Kids is a one-stop dental care center that puts children first and strives to provide high-quality treatment as efficiently as possible.

Dr. Theogene is a passionate pediatric dentist who takes a team approach with her patients and their parents. Her compassionate nature and gentle touch make visiting the dentist a positive experience for everyone. Dr. Theogene is a Board-Certified Pediatric Dental Specialist that has provided comprehensive dental care to children since 2010. She is also a Fellow with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry. Dr. Theogene is looking forward to meeting patients and their families, collaborating to help create a lifetime of healthy smiles.

About Advanced Dental Care

Advanced Dental Care proudly offers Florida families exceptional, full-service dentistry. With flexible office hours and 29 convenient locations across the state, there is sure to be an office that suits your needs. Experience the difference with Advanced Dental care of Florida.

