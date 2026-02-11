Advanced Dentistry of Dayton Moves to New Location

Dr. Parthiv Patel Relocates to an Upgraded Office for More Advanced Care

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When it comes to having a pleasant experience with the dentist, the atmosphere can make a huge difference. After practicing at Advanced Dentistry of Dayton on Wilmington Pike for multiple years, Dr. Parthiv Patel has updated and renovated another office space. Starting February 16, Advanced Dentistry of Dayton will meet with patients at a new location on Paragon Road.

Advanced Dentistry of Dayton

Dr. Patel says, "The move reflects our growth and our commitment to delivering an even better patient experience. Our new location allows us to expand services, incorporate advanced technology, and create a more comfortable, modern environment. For our patients and the community, it means improved accessibility, enhanced care, and a practice designed to serve them well into the future."

This updated office is only about 10 minutes away from the old location, but Dr. Patel adds, "The new space allows us to deliver more efficient, comfortable, and advanced care. With upgraded technology, a thoughtfully designed layout, and a more relaxing environment, we're able to streamline visits, expand treatment options, and focus even more on patient comfort and quality of care."

To both existing and new patients, Dr. Patel and his team are most excited about welcoming everyone into a space designed entirely around their comfort and care. "From the modern design to advanced technology and improved flow, the new office allows us to deliver a smoother, more personalized experience from the moment patients walk through the door," he says.

Dr. Patel and the rest of the team look forward to building new memories and relationships through higher quality care. If you would like to set an appointment at the new office, contact Advanced Dentistry of Dayton and schedule one for February 16 onward.

Advanced Dentistry of Dayton

Dr. Parthiv Patel

7668 Paragon Road

Dayton, OH 45459

937-848-5986

advanceddentistryofdayton.com

Media Contact: Kayla Byrum

[email protected]

501-658-3353

SOURCE Advanced Dentistry of Dayton