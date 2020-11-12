Advanced Depositions Announces Its Rebrand to AdvancedONE Legal

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Depositions, a national technology-focused court reporting company, is pleased to announce that it has formally rebranded as AdvancedONE Legal and has unveiled a new visual identity and website to support the AdvancedONE brand. The rebrand is the final step in the company's strategy to integrate HG Litigation, which it acquired in 2019, and to apply the respective strengths of the two previously standalone companies towards one vision for the court reporting industry.

"AdvancedONE is comprised of the same great staff and signature services our clients have come to expect from Advanced Depositions and HG Litigation, but now we are two industry leaders working as one," stated John Anderson, CEO of AdvancedONE Legal. "Our combined teams leverage stronger infrastructure and deeper resources – such as the latest remote deposition technologies and decades on the frontlines of complex cases – yielding a superior experience for our clients."

The company's new brand is more representative of its industry-leading technical expertise and client service, and positions the company to continue its rapid organic growth, and to pursue future acquisitions of court reporting firms that share its client-centric philosophy.

The new branding is effective immediately. To schedule a deposition or to learn more about AdvancedONE Legal, please visit www.AdvancedONE.com or speak directly with an AdvancedONE team member by calling 1-866-715-7770.

ABOUT

AdvancedONE Legal is the new benchmark for the modern court reporting firm. AdvancedONE is comprised of two previously standalone firms – Advanced Depositions and HG Litigation – each with nearly 40 years of thriving operations in the court reporting industry. By combining a progressive, high-tech approach with mastery of complex litigation and the talented teams from both firms, we have built one unparalleled source for quality deposition services. Drawing upon decades of experience in court reporting, videography, and deposition technology, AdvancedONE has thoughtfully refined its craft for today's environment in which depositions are commonly conducted remotely and technology is central to a successful proceeding. Our methodology is marked by superior case management, technical prowess, and strong partnerships with the most talented resources. This uncommon approach enables our teams to deliver the highest quality, as standard. To learn more, please visit AdvancedONE.com.

