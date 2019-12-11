Advanced Depositions Welcomes HG Litigation Services

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Depositions is pleased to announce that HG Litigation Services, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has joined the Advanced Depositions family of companies, creating a unique alliance of best-in-class court reporting and litigation support companies, with over 70 years of combined industry experience.

HG's team and infrastructure will remain in place, continuing to provide its clients with the highest level of personalized service coupled with the best technologies. It will be "business as usual" at HG, with the added benefit of Advanced's coast-to-coast infrastructure, resources, and experienced team.

"As I considered strategic options for HG, it was immediately clear that Advanced Depositions was the perfect fit for us. Advanced shares our driving passion for client service and for the industry, while the concept of personalized service seems to be disappearing at other larger agencies," said Diana Osberg, founder and CEO of HG. "Combining HG's longstanding experience in complex litigation with the strategic vision, experience, and resources of Advanced Depositions creates a highly unique value proposition for our clients."

"HG and Advanced will combine to form a national leader in terms of service, technology, and quality," said John Anderson, CEO of Advanced Depositions. "We are grateful for the opportunity to carry on the legacy of one of the most highly respected companies in our industry, and to continue to invest in HG's team and reporters. Also, we're very pleased to have Mark Bakewell, HG's COO, bring his leadership and industry knowledge into his expanded role as COO of the combined company."

"HG and our long-tenured staff and leadership will remain in place to continue providing our clients with the best-in-class experience we are known for creating. HG is such a strong company; combined with Advanced Depositions, the sky is the limit," said Mark Bakewell, Chief Operating Officer.

About Advanced Depositions

Advanced Depositions is a premium deposition solutions and litigation support company, providing highly skilled reporters, personalized service and the best technology nationwide. Advanced takes a consultative approach with its clients, ensuring that they always receive the best resources, technology and support. Learn more at www.advanceddepositions.com.

About HG Litigation Services

HG Litigation is a global court reporting agency that specializes in a personalized approach, from deposition to trial. For over 40 years, HG has been known for its attention to detail and customized service, delivered alongside the most advanced technology. Learn more at www.hglitigation.com.

