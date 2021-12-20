Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Acquires Englert Dermatology

MAITLAND, Fla., and BALTIMORE, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has announced that Baltimore-area Englert Dermatology – the practice led by Board Certified Dermatologists Deborah Englert, MD, FAAD and Fellowship-trained Mohs Surgeon Jennifer Cooper, MD, FAAD and Christopher Englert, MSN, CRNP – has joined its brand family of 150+ offices nationwide.

Englert Dermatology does business under the names Advanced Dermatology Bel Air, Advanced Dermatology Hunt Valley, and Advanced Dermatology Towson.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Englert, Dr. Cooper, Christopher Englert, MSN, CRNP, Jeanne Sparks, PA-C, James Todd McCloskey, PA-C, Bethany Kane, PA-C, Benjamin Farkas, PA-C, Ernie Eckenrode, PA-C, and Geneva Augustin, MSN, FNPC, into what we believe to be the nation's premier physician-led dermatology network," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery CEO Brian Griffin. "We are thrilled to have these talented physicians and clinicians as part of Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery. They have built a great reputation for their practice through their dedication and commitment to providing the highest-quality care possible to their patients."

"Dr. Englert, Christopher Englert, and Dr. Cooper have created a practice that is perfectly aligned with its own vision of providing personalized, leading-edge dermatologic care and high-quality professional aesthetic services in a warm, relaxed, and welcoming environment," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. "We couldn't be more excited to grow our presence in Maryland with them as part of our organization."

"Selecting a healthcare provider is an important and deeply personal decision that can have a profound impact on the quality of our patients' lives," said Dr. Englert. "We never forget that. We have put the same care into finding a partner who could supplement the services and support we get on the administrative side so we can take more time doing what we do best and love the most: taking care of our patients."

"We are excited by the added resources Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is bringing to our practice, including the outcomes of clinical trials and leading-edge research which will help us bring innovations in dermatology to our patients even sooner," said Christopher Englert.

In addition to treating common and complex dermatologic conditions including acne, psoriasis, eczema, rosacea, and skin cancer, the Englert Dermatology team offers many of the most sought-after cosmetic/ aesthetic treatments including BOTOX® Cosmetic, Juvéderm® Dermal Fillers, and HydraFacial® treatments.

Dr. Englert has extensive expertise in medical, surgical, cosmetic, and laser dermatology and is a thought leader in the treatment of psoriasis. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, and past president of the Maryland Dermatologic Society. She previously served as assistant professor of Dermatology at the University of Maryland.

Christopher Englert provides treatment for patients using many of the latest therapies and procedures. He is certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.

Dr. Cooper performs Mohs Micrographic Surgery, an advanced procedure for the removal of skin cancer, especially in visible or sensitive areas, and has served on the faculty of the University of Rochester and University of Maryland. She is a Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and a Fellow of the American College of Mohs Surgery.

"We look forward to working closely with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery as they continue to grow their footprint in Maryland and throughout the U.S.," said Dr. Cooper.

