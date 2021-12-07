Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Acquires Greenville Dermatology

MAITLAND, Fla. and GREENVILLE, S.C., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has announced that South Carolina-based Greenville Dermatology – the practice led by Board Certified Dermatologists Matthew L. Miller, MD and Leslie H. Poinsette, MD – has joined its brand family of 140+ offices nationwide. This is the second Advanced Dermatology location in the Greenville metro area, with SkinTrust Dermatology joining the practice last month.

"We are delighted to have brought Dr. Miller, Dr. Poinsette, Nancy Richmond, APRN, Claire Gillespie Duke, PA-C, and Dee Painter, LME, into our organization," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery CEO Brian Griffin. "This is an excellent practice with physicians and clinicians who have earned a great reputation and have a strong presence in their community."

"Drs. Miller and Poinsette and their team share a like-minded commitment to providing the highest quality dermatology and aesthetic services possible, and creating a great patient experience," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt.

"Our patients' skin health is our top priority," said Dr. Miller. "We've gathered some of the most passionate, dedicated medical dermatologists and advanced practice dermatology professionals in the Upstate to bring leading-edge treatments to our patients and community. We look forward to building our practice even more by drawing on the resources of the nation's premier dermatology network and drawing on the knowledge gained from clinical research being conducted by the Advanced Dermatology team."

In addition to treating common and complex dermatologic conditions including skin cancer, eczema, psoriasis, and acne, Drs. Miller and Poinsette and their team offer leading-edge cosmetic/aesthetic treatments to reduce effects of sun damage, the environment, and the natural aging process. These treatments range from BOTOX® Cosmetic and Juvéderm® Dermal Fillers to lasers and intense pulsed light treatments.

Dr. Miller graduated in the top of his medical school class from West Virginia University before serving as a Navy Flight Surgeon. He went to Pensacola, Fla. for flight training and flight medicine, and after earning his wings, joined a Navy Top Gun squadron in Key West. There, he flew F-16s, A-4s, and F-5 aircraft, and was instrumental in search and rescue operations.

Dr. Poinsette is a Greenville native with deep family ties to the Upstate of South Carolina. She earned her Doctor of Medicine degree and graduated in the top of her class from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), where she also completed her internship. Her medical residency was completed at Southern Illinois University. She has practiced Dermatology since 2002 and is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology. Her professional affiliations include the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, National Eczema Foundation, National Psoriasis Foundation, Greenville Dermatologic Society, and Greenville Medical Society.

"We look forward to working closely with Advanced Dermatology as they continue to partner with other outstanding patient-centered practices in South Carolina and throughout the U.S.," said Dr. Poinsette.

ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY

With more than 140 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the premier dermatology practices. Founded in 1989, they are committed to providing the highest quality patient care in dermatology and aesthetic services. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery treats patients for common and complex conditions of the skin, hair, and nails, offers advanced skin cancer treatments, and uses some of the most sought-after therapies available to reduce the impacts of age and the environment. They also offer a wide array of non-surgical and surgical cosmetic and anti-aging treatment options. They are on the leading edge of clinical research, and their dermatopathology labs provide high-quality advanced diagnostic services.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or to inquire about opportunities to partner with us, visit www.AdvancedDerm.com.

Contact

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

Mary Critchett

Director of Communications and Engagement

[email protected]

689-231-1761

SOURCE Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery