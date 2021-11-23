Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Acquires South Carolina-Based SkinTrust Dermatology

MAITLAND, Fla., and GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has announced that Greenville, South Carolina-based SkinTrust Dermatology – the practice founded by Eric James Baker, MD in 1990 – has joined its brand family of more than 140 offices nationwide.

A skilled diagnostician and innovative physician, Dr. Baker has been recognized for his work with skin cancer screenings by the American Cancer Society and as one of Greenville's Best Doctors by Greenville Magazine. He serves upstate patients from his location at 26 Roper Corners Circle, Greenville.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Baker and the patients of SkinTrust Dermatology to the Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery family," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery CEO Brian Griffin. "Dr. Baker focuses on clinical excellence and high-quality patient care, which aligns with our values at Advanced Dermatology. He has the experience and the knowledge to provide comprehensive dermatologic care in a way that creates a great patient experience."

"Trust is the essence of the doctor/patient relationship," said Dr. Baker. "In looking at partnering with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, I was excited by the fact that they, too, have made the doctor/patient relationship the heart and centerpiece of their practice. What they bring to me and my patients is additional infrastructure, back-office support, and access to industry-leading clinical research. I have all the support and resources I could ask for so I can spend more of my time taking care of my patients."

"Dr. Baker's skills as a dermatologist and his reputation for excellent patient care are the perfect fit for our vision of how we wanted to move forward in expanding our South Carolina footprint," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt.

A Diplomate of the American Board of Dermatology, Dr. Baker has served as the flight surgeon for the famous Flying Tigers Fighter Squadron and on the Dermatology teaching faculty for Wilford Hall USAF Medical Center and Brooke Army Medical Center. While an academic dermatologist, he authored several publications and national presentations and was appointed Clinical Assistant Professor by the University of Texas Health Science Center.

"We look forward to working closely with Advanced Dermatology's regional and executive teams as we continue to serve our patients and build our practice with their support," said Dr. Baker.

ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY

With more than 140 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the premier dermatology practices. Founded in 1989, they are committed to providing the highest quality patient care in dermatology and aesthetic services. Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery treats patients for common and complex conditions of the skin, hair, and nails, offers advanced skin cancer treatments, and uses some of the most sought-after therapies available to reduce the impacts of age and the environment. They also offer a wide array of non-surgical and surgical cosmetic and anti-aging treatment options. They are on the leading edge of clinical research, and their dermatopathology labs provide high quality advanced diagnostic services.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or to inquire about opportunities to partner with us, visit www.AdvancedDerm.com.

