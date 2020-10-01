Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS Clinics) Announces the Acquisition of Dermatology Associates of Montgomery

MAITLAND, Fla., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery (ADCS) today announced that Dermatology Associates of Montgomery – the practice of Drs. J. Stephen Maddox and E. Ann Mountcastle, located at 286 Mitylene Park Dr, in Montgomery, AL – has joined the organization as its latest affiliate, effective today.

"It is an honor to welcome dermatologists of the caliber of Drs. Maddox and Mountcastle to our practice," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery's Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. "Dermatology Associates of Montgomery has earned a reputation for excellence for more than 50 years. They share our commitment to providing comprehensive dermatologic care to everyone in a welcoming environment that elevates the patient experience and adheres to the highest standards of quality and patient safety. We look forward to supporting their continuing service to families in the Montgomery area."

ADCS CEO Brian Griffin said, "We extend a warm welcome to Drs. Maddox and Mountcastle and all the patients and staff of Dermatology Associates of Montgomery. Welcome to our family of practices dedicated to high quality and excellent service. We look forward to our continuing journey together."

Dr. Maddox is board certified and holds a lifetime certificate from the American Board of Dermatology. A U.S. Navy veteran, he is a clinical associate professor of medicine at UAB Health Center Montgomery and is active in teaching medical students and residents. Dr. Maddox has been published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Dr. Mountcastle is board certified and was a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force. She has been with Dermatology Associates of Montgomery since 1990 and has been published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology and the Archives of Dermatology.

They formulate individualized treatment plans for patients and take a systematic approach to monitoring their health with annual Total Body Skin Cancer Exams and other tools, which help to detect skin cancer and other concerns at the earliest, most treatable stages.

"We have admired the commitment to quality, service and integrity demonstrated by the team at ADCS and look forward to working more closely with them as we continue to serve our patients and build our practice with their support," said Drs. Maddox and Mountcastle.

With more than 140 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the nation's premier providers of practice management services to dermatologists and has partnered with more than 50 practices since 2012. Advanced Dermatology's mission is to increase access to high-quality dermatologic care by providing exceptional business support services to practicing dermatologists.

The Bundy Group, a Healthcare-focused investment bank, was exclusive financial advisor to Dermatology Associates of Montgomery.

ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is the largest premier dermatology practice in the country. We are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique while adhering to superior patient safety and privacy standards. We strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans for patients to achieve a unique, desired, and aesthetically pleasing result.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or to inquire about opportunities to partner with us, visit www.advancedderm.com.

