Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Announces the Acquisition of Colorado Dermatology Specialists

MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has announced that Denver-based Colorado Dermatology Specialists – the practice of Dr. Meg Lemon with offices located at Ogden and Poplar Streets – has joined its brand family of approximately 140 offices nationwide.

Dr. Lemon, who has been honored as "5280 Magazine's Top Dermatologist" 18 years in a row, and her clinical team Drs. Jim Schleve, Ann Leibold, Daniel Callaghan, Elizabeth Robinson, and Nurse Practitioner Alison Collier, see patients from the practice's two locations. She and her team are proud to serve as the team dermatologists for the National Basketball Association's Denver Nuggets.

"We are proud to welcome Dr. Lemon, her team and her patients to the Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery family," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery's Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. "They have shown that they share our deeply held commitment to providing comprehensive dermatologic care in a welcoming environment that elevates our patients' experiences while adhering to the highest standards of quality and patient safety. We look forward to bringing additional resources to Dr. Lemon and her team which will allow them to focus less of their time on back-office work and more of their time on doing what they do remarkably well – caring for their patients."

Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery CEO Brian Griffin said, "It is with great pleasure that we welcome Dr. Lemon and her talented team at Colorado Dermatology Specialists to our diverse team of Colorado providers. We have every confidence their practice will continue to flourish with our support."

Dr. Lemon was born and raised in Denver and graduated Phi Beta Kappa from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a BA in English Literature. She graduated with honors from the University of Colorado School of Medicine and completed residencies in both internal medicine and dermatology at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

Dr. Lemon joined Colorado Dermatology Specialists in 1997. She is board certified by the American Board of Dermatology, a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology, and a member of the Society for Pediatric Dermatology.

Dr. Lemon and team formulate individualized treatment plans for patients and take a systematic approach to monitoring their health with annual Total-Body Skin Cancer Exams and other tools, which help to detect skin cancer and other concerns at the earliest, most treatable stages. They offer the latest advancements in skin cancer treatment with Mohs micrographic surgery performed by Drs. Schleve and Callaghan.

"We have long admired Advanced Dermatology's focus on quality patient care, research, and on their desire to have a leading role in developing tomorrow's innovations in dermatology. We look forward to working more closely with the regional and executive leadership as we continue to serve our patients and build our practice," said Dr. Lemon.

ABOUT ADVANCED DERMATOLOGY AND COSMETIC SURGERY

With more than 140 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the nation's premier providers of practice management services to dermatologists and has partnered with more than 50 practices since 2012. They are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique while adhering to superior patient safety and privacy standards. They strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans for patients to achieve a unique, desired, and aesthetically pleasing result.

Advanced Dermatology's mission is to increase access to high-quality dermatologic care by providing exceptional business support services to practicing dermatologists.

