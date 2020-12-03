Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Announces the Acquisition of Nielsen Dermatology

MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has announced that Boynton Beach, FL-based Nielsen Dermatology – the practice of Dr. Timothy Nielsen – has joined its brand family of approximately 140 offices nationwide.

"We are extremely proud to welcome Dr. Nielsen to the Advanced Dermatology family," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery's Founder & Executive Chairman Dr. Matt Leavitt. "Dr. Nielsen is a talented double Board-Certified Dermatologist and Dermatopathologist who brings 20+ years of experience to our South Florida team of physicians. He shares our vision of delivering excellent medical care. We look forward to supporting his continued growth in the Boynton Beach area."

Advanced Dermatology CEO Brian Griffin said, "We welcome Dr. Nielsen, his team and all the patients of Nielsen Dermatology to Advanced Dermatology. Leveraging Dr. Nielsen's unique skillset, we will continue to provide excellent care within our South Florida footprint. We look forward to many years of sustainable growth in the region."

Dr. Nielsen earned his medical degree from the University of South Florida College of Medicine in Tampa in 1991, completed his internship at the University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami and his residency at the Ohio State University in Columbus, OH. Dr. Nielsen also completed two fellowships in Dermatopathology: the first at New York University and the second at the Ohio State University. He is a fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and the American Society of Dermatopathology.

His individualized treatment plans for patients take a systematic approach to monitoring their health with annual Total-Body Skin Cancer Exams and other tools, which help to detect skin cancer and other concerns at the earliest, most treatable stages.

"I am excited to join the Advanced Dermatology team and admire the Advanced Dermatology commitment to quality, service and integrity – which is aligned with my vision for exceptional patient care. I look forward to working more closely with their local leadership as I continue to serve patients and build the practice with their support," said Dr. Nielsen.

About Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery

With more than 140 offices in 14 states, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery is one of the nation's premier providers of practice management services to dermatologists and has partnered with more than 50 practices since 2012. They are committed to providing comprehensive and unparalleled dermatologic and aesthetic care in a welcoming and engaging environment, seeking to make each patient experience unique while adhering to superior patient safety and privacy standards. They strive to combine the best of the art of medicine with the latest advances in research and technology in formulating individualized treatment plans for patients to achieve a unique, desired, and aesthetically pleasing result.

Advanced Dermatology's mission is to increase access to high-quality dermatologic care by providing exceptional business support services to practicing dermatologists.

To learn more about Advanced Dermatology or to inquire about opportunities to partner with us, visit AdvancedDerm.com.

