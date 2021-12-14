Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Expands National Footprint with Acquisition of Florida Skin Center

MAITLAND, Fla., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery has announced that Southwest Florida-based Florida Skin Center – the practice founded by Anais Aurora Badia, MD, DO, FAAD – has joined its brand family of more than 150 offices nationwide.

The practice serves patients from Fort Myers (two locations), Lehigh Acres, Cape Coral, and Punta Gorda. It is the only practice in the area to provide narrowband UVB phototherapy for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis, as well as Mohs micrographic skin cancer surgery, and dermatopathology services. The practice is also equipped with a full laser suite and offers aesthetic dermatology treatments.

Dr. Badia is double board certified in adult and pediatric dermatology and earned both medical doctor and doctor of osteopathy degrees and is joined by Board-Certified Dermatologist & Fellowship-Trained Mohs Surgeon Chetan Vedvyas, MD, FAAD, FACMS, six certified physician assistants, and two licensed aestheticians.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Badia and her talented team and the patients of Florida Skin Center to the Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery family," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery CEO Brian Griffin. "They have a strong culture of clinical excellence and dedicated patient care that is a perfect fit with Advanced Dermatology. Their physicians and clinicians share our commitment to providing comprehensive dermatologic care in a safe, welcoming environment, which elevates each patient's experience."

"The care our guests have come to know and appreciate is not going to change. That's part of our DNA," said Dr. Badia. "In fact, by forging this alliance with Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery, we will get to spend more time doing what we love – caring for our patients, and less time on back-office tasks and paperwork. We get the added benefit of being part of an organization that is able to test and deploy emerging technologies and participate in leading-edge clinical research for concerns such as skin cancer, rosacea, psoriasis, eczema, and acne."

"As a physician-led organization, Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery understands the importance and challenges of running a patient-focused medical practice," said Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery Executive Chairman & Founder Dr. Matt Leavitt. "Leveraging Florida Skin Center's unique skill set, we will continue to expand on the excellent care we are already providing within our Southwest Florida footprint and look forward to many years of providing healthcare excellence in the region."

"The transition will be seamless for our patients, who will continue to see their trusted dermatologists and clinicians," said Dr. Badia. "We look forward to working closely with Advanced Dermatology's regional and executive leadership and joining them in bringing tomorrow's innovations in dermatology home to Southwest Florida."

