Advanced Dermatology, LLC Adds Partners and Expands Office to Meet Growing Patient Demand

Dr. Mahoney has been a dermatologist specializing in both cosmetic and medical dermatology at Advanced Dermatology since 2016. Dr. Mahoney received her medical degree from the Boston University School of Medicine, her dermatology training at Loyola University Medical Center, where she served as co-chief resident and completed an American Society of Dermatologic Surgery approved cosmetic dermatology fellowship with well-known cosmetic dermatologists Robert and Margaret Weiss. Dr. Mahoney has authored numerous publications and is on staff at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest, Illinois.

Dr. Kaniszewska joined Advanced Dermatology in March 2018 and focuses her expertise on medical dermatology and skin cancer. She graduated with a BS from the University of Illinois at Chicago, earned an MS degree at Northwestern University, her MD degree from Rush Medical College and her dermatology training at Loyola University Medical Center, where she was served as co-chief resident. Dr. Kaniszewska has published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). She was employed by Pinnacle Dermatology for the last 2 years.

Drs. Kaniszewska and Mahoney also dedicate their time to volunteering for skin cancer screenings, educational outreach programs through the Women's Dermatologic Society and have traveled to Cochabamba, Bolivia on a medical dermatology mission trip.

"I'm excited to have such well-qualified and passionate dermatologists to serve our growing patient base," stated Dr. Taub. The practice is now well positioned to meet the increased demand for both medical and cosmetic dermatology exams and procedures. We are also doubling our office space in Lincolnshire to accommodate our growing patient demand and increased staff." The Lincolnshire office expansion is scheduled for completion in Fall 2018 and is equipped, like the Glencoe office, with state-of-the-art medical and cosmetic technologies.

Dr. Taub, MD is a world-renowned, board certified dermatologist that has specialized in aesthetic medicine and skincare for the past 28 years throughout the North Shore and Chicagoland market.

