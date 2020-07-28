Advanced Detection Technology™ Introduces First-Ever, Battery-Powered Under Vehicle Inspection System

MOORESVILLE, N.C., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Detection Technology, LLC, today introduced the LowCam® VI100 system, the first-ever, battery-powered Under Vehicle Inspection System (UVIS) for those in charge of safety and security at special events. With its "no strings attached" feature touting no cables and no cords and military-grade equipment, security personnel can now take this level of improvised security with them easily and quickly, set up and use within minutes, without highly trained or specialized personnel, and without the expensive price tag, wherever and whenever they need it.

"Advanced Detection is – and has been – effective in helping governments, corporations and military installations around the world decrease threats of terrorism, drugs and weapons smuggling 24/7 by increasing entry point security for nearly 20 years," said Jan Zickerman, CEO Advanced Detection Technology. "However, life doesn't stand still. If every single day is not what security personnel need, the LowCam® VI100 system is the solution that accommodates events such as faith-based, law enforcement, political, sporting, charity, speaking engagements, concerts, and more."

With the LowCam VI100, Advanced Detection will now be able to help address one of security personnel's largest challenges – situational awareness during ad hoc events – and how to quickly scan a vehicle's undercarriage with unambiguous quality, analyze it and take action as appropriate during events with force multiplier. Solving this challenge is one more way to protect assets, continue generating revenue and earn future business, while managing the event sponsor's reputation and instilling confidence in the venue. Zickerman added, "While it's normally said that you can't put a price on safety, this one is affordable."

Advanced Detection Technology, LLC, a leading manufacturer of Under Vehicle Inspection Systems (UVIS), has been providing solutions for nearly 20 years. Military-grade, side-to-side daylight view, ultra-high definition, intuitive, and user-friendly, our products have proven effective in helping governments, corporations and military installations around the world decrease threats of terrorism, drugs and weapons smuggling 24/7 by increasing entry point security. With the release of its battery-powered Under Vehicle Inspection System, Advanced Detection now offers peace of mind for ad hoc events.

