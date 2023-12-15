Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System Acquires TREND Healthcare

News provided by

Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System

15 Dec, 2023, 13:00 ET

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System (ADHS), an independent, physician-led network of hospitals, multi-specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers, announced today its acquisition of TREND Healthcare (TREND), a network of clinics in the DFW metroplex that offers medical specialties, including primary care, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and occupational medicine. 

The unity between the two patient-centered healthcare organizations will enhance Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System's commitment to expanding its advanced approach to care — offering high-touch hospitality and high-tech diagnostics and treatment. 

Patients receiving care at clinics located within the ADHS portfolio or at TREND Healthcare can expect to receive the same standard of high-quality care.

"With the acquisition of TREND, ADHS continues to grow its footprint in the healthcare space," shared Dr. Raj Thakur, CEO of Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System. "We are excited to expand our innovative care model and positively impact more patients seeking high-quality, same-day access to care."

The combination of these organizations further empowers the meaning behind Here's To Your Health™️, Advanced's vision for excellence showcased in its service offerings, from an emergency room visit to finding a compassionate and comprehensive care provider.

"Under the Advanced umbrella, TREND patients can plan to receive the same seamless level of comprehensive care they are used to," shared Derek Gove of TREND. "We are thrilled to work together and believe this will positively impact all needing care in the markets we serve." 

About Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System

Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System (ADHS) is an independent, physician-led network of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. ADHS takes an advanced approach to care — offering high-touch hospitality and high-tech diagnostics and treatment. With locations in Houston, Dallas, and Odessa, ADHS continues to pursue growth opportunities to further its impact on patient care. Learn more at adhealthcare.com.

SOURCE Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System

Also from this source

Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics Opens its Doors in West Texas

Advanced Odessa Hospital & Clinics (AOHC), an Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System location, announced its grand opening today, solidifying AOHC's...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.