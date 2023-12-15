Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System Acquires TREND Healthcare

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System (ADHS), an independent, physician-led network of hospitals, multi-specialty clinics, and diagnostic centers, announced today its acquisition of TREND Healthcare (TREND), a network of clinics in the DFW metroplex that offers medical specialties, including primary care, neurosurgery, orthopedic surgery, and occupational medicine.

The unity between the two patient-centered healthcare organizations will enhance Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System's commitment to expanding its advanced approach to care — offering high-touch hospitality and high-tech diagnostics and treatment.

Patients receiving care at clinics located within the ADHS portfolio or at TREND Healthcare can expect to receive the same standard of high-quality care.

"With the acquisition of TREND, ADHS continues to grow its footprint in the healthcare space," shared Dr. Raj Thakur, CEO of Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System. "We are excited to expand our innovative care model and positively impact more patients seeking high-quality, same-day access to care."

The combination of these organizations further empowers the meaning behind Here's To Your Health™️, Advanced's vision for excellence showcased in its service offerings, from an emergency room visit to finding a compassionate and comprehensive care provider.

"Under the Advanced umbrella, TREND patients can plan to receive the same seamless level of comprehensive care they are used to," shared Derek Gove of TREND. "We are thrilled to work together and believe this will positively impact all needing care in the markets we serve."

About Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System

Advanced Diagnostics Healthcare System (ADHS) is an independent, physician-led network of hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic centers. ADHS takes an advanced approach to care — offering high-touch hospitality and high-tech diagnostics and treatment. With locations in Houston, Dallas, and Odessa, ADHS continues to pursue growth opportunities to further its impact on patient care. Learn more at adhealthcare.com.

