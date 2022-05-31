Advanced Digital Cockpit from Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Powered with Green Hills Software

As software applications for safety and convenience grow in number and complexity in vehicle cockpits, OEMs are facing the daunting challenge of supplying enough processor performance while at the same time, combining more and different types of applications on the same processor, in a manner that guarantees freedom from interference for critical functions. Moreover, OEMs need to reduce the time and cost to develop and integrate millions of lines of code, requiring advanced software development tools.

"We are pleased to work with the industry-leader, Green Hills Software, to develop the Inca Jay digital cockpit," said Mark Rakoski, vice president of engineering at Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. He is also responsible for Filament Labs, the newly formed Advanced Engineering arm of Mitsubishi Electric Automotive America, Inc. "The Inca Jay relies on the INTEGRITY RTOS' trusted execution platform and our developers have achieved higher performance and productivity using the MULTI® integrated development environment. Our collaboration with Green Hills Software has helped Inca Jay offer a solution that can shape the future of connectivity and usability in vehicles."

The ASIL-certified INTEGRITY RTOS is the safe and secure software execution platform that Inca Jay applications rely on for real-time resources, fail-safe timing, and protection from malicious or errant software. INTEGRITY Multivisor® virtualization safely and securely runs Android infotainment functions on the same processor in a separate and protected software partition alongside safety- and security-critical functions. Consolidating software in this way lowers certification costs and reduces complexity. Building, testing, and optimizing software with the advanced MULTI integrated development tools has helped Mitsubishi Electric developers find and fix the most difficult software bugs faster, thus reducing development time and cost while raising code quality.

The Inca Jay digital cockpit from Mitsubishi Electric offers an impressive suite of advanced features:

The Driver Monitoring System (DMS) leverages an onboard near-infrared camera to detect driver drowsiness or sudden sickness based on facial expressions and other body information, including pulse and respiration rates. In addition, face-tracking and image-processing technologies detect slight variations in skin tone due to changes in heartbeat, even in the presence of vehicle vibrations and changes in ambient light. If abnormal physical conditions are detected, the system suggests the driver stop to rest, or can notify another system to commence an automated emergency-parking function.



If children are left in a vehicle unattended, a cabin sensor detects the presence of children in the camera's blind spots, such as wrapped in a blanket or down in the footwell, and the system alerts the driver and others nearby.

A High-Definition Locator (HDL) combines with DMS to provide adaptive directional headlights for safer nighttime driving. The HDL is also paired with augmented reality to power location and payment services on the center display and show bookmarks for parking spots and other landmarks. In addition, the system scans and saves credit card information for easy payment.





"We are very pleased that Mitsubishi Electric selected Green Hills technology and has benefited from our experience to provide the safe and secure foundation for its advanced digital cockpits and safety technologies," said Dan Mender, vice president of business development, Green Hills Software. "The trusted execution of system-critical functions with high-performance AR graphics and cabin safety functions are key requirements for the cockpit. Global automotive customers can now realize these enhanced features while reducing the cost and time-to-deployment of their next-generation safety-critical digital cockpits."

Availability

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is currently demonstrating to customers the Inca Jay cockpit in a production vehicle. It will also be featured in the Green Hills booth at AutoTech: Detroit in Novi Michigan, June 8-9, 2022.

