Advanced Digital Solutions LLC Announces Expansion and New Employment Opportunities

LAS VEGAS, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Digital Solutions LLC, a Nevada-based corporation specializing in distributing data center infrastructure, IT hardware, audio-video products, telecommunications, and connectivity products, today announced plans for significant growth and employment opportunities in the Las Vegas area. Founded by Farhaad Sheikh, the company has established itself as a leader in providing comprehensive design and manufacturing services, including engineering, staffing, solution integration, and supply chain solutions.

Farhaad Sheikh - Entrepreneur

With a robust presence in Nevada and offices and warehouses across the nation, Advanced Digital Solutions LLC is strategically positioned to serve a wide array of industries, including government sectors, educational institutions, data center hyperscalers, critical facilities, hotels, casinos, airports, internet service providers, and contractors. The company's global reach, supported by international offices, enables it to meet the needs of global companies efficiently.

At the core of its success, Advanced Digital Solutions LLC boasts strong partnerships with top manufacturers, ensuring premium services and products for its clients. "Our relationships with leading manufacturers allow us to provide exceptional services and products that meet the evolving needs of our diverse clientele," said Farhaad Sheikh, Founder of Advanced Digital Solutions LLC.

In line with its growth trajectory, the company is set to expand its workforce in Las Vegas, Nevada. The upcoming job openings will include positions in application support services, computer programming, and computer systems analysis support services. This expansion reflects the company's commitment to fostering local talent and contributing to the economic growth of the Las Vegas region.

"We are excited about the opportunities this expansion brings, not only for our company but for the Las Vegas community. We are committed to creating jobs and investing in the local economy," Sheikh added.

For more information about Advanced Digital Solutions LLC and the upcoming employment opportunities, please visit www.adsii.com

