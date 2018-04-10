Advanced Disposal Announces Dates For First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call And Upcoming Investor Conferences

A live version of the call can be accessed by dialing (866) 478-7805 domestically or (832) 445-1679 internationally and asking for conference ID#4638217 or the Advanced Disposal Q1 2018 earnings call. This call will be recorded and available via replay approximately two hours after completion for thirty days. You may access the recording by dialing (855) 859-2056 or through the link on the investor relations page of our website at www.AdvancedDisposal.com.

Advanced Disposal also plans on presenting at the following investor conferences during the second quarter of 2018:

April 23 – Stifel WasteExpo Investor Summit ( Las Vegas )

– Stifel WasteExpo Investor Summit ( ) May 9 – Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference ( New York )

– Oppenheimer Industrial Growth Conference ( ) May 10 – Macquarie Business Services Conference ( Boston )

– Macquarie Business Services Conference ( ) June 11 – Stifel Cross Sector Insight Conference ( Boston )

Webcast information and presentation materials will be placed on the Events & Presentations section of the company's website ahead of the conference.

Certain statement and answer to questions during the earnings conference call and investor presentations may contain "forward-looking" statements. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the cautionary warnings and risk factors included in the most recently filed Form 10-K with the SEC.

About Advanced Disposal:

Advanced Disposal (NYSE: ADSW) brings fresh ideas and solutions to the business of a clean environment. As the fourth largest solid waste company in the U.S., we provide integrated, non-hazardous solid waste collection, recycling and disposal services to residential, commercial, industrial, and construction customers across 16 states and the Bahamas. Our team is dedicated to finding effective, sustainable solutions to preserve the environment for future generations. We welcome you to learn more at www.AdvancedDisposal.com or follow us on Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-disposal-announces-dates-for-first-quarter-2018-earnings-call-and-upcoming-investor-conferences-300627615.html

SOURCE Advanced Disposal Services, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.advanceddisposal.com

