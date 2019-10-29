Advanced Disposal Announces Third Quarter Results

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW), (d/b/a Advanced Disposal) announced today revenue of $419.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 versus $400.6 million in the same period of the prior year. Net income during the third quarter 2019 was $3.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share and adjusted net income, which excludes certain gains and expenses, was $16.9 million, or $0.19 per diluted share.

"Our operating philosophy remains focused on safely providing an excellent service experience for our customers, coupled with disciplined pricing to generate strong cash flow for our shareholders," said Richard Burke, CEO. "During the third quarter, we were able to achieve 4.7% revenue growth led by a 3.0% increase in average yield. Year-to-date, we have also overcome headwinds related to recycling, leachate, and interest costs to achieve $229.2 million in cash flow from operations and $111.0 million in adjusted free cash flow."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

Revenue of $419.5 million represented a 4.7% increase

represented a 4.7% increase Achieved total organic growth of 4.1%, which included average yield of 3.0% and volume growth of 1.1%

Year-over-year growth from acquisitions was 1.5%

Net income was $3.6 million or $0.04 per diluted share

or per diluted share Achieved adjusted EBITDA of $116.5 million , which included a $4.8 million year-over-year headwind related to declining recycling prices and higher recycling processing costs

, which included a year-over-year headwind related to declining recycling prices and higher recycling processing costs Cash provided by operating activities was $229.2 million year-to-date 2019

year-to-date 2019 Adjusted free cash flow year-to-date was $111.0 million

Investor Communications

On April 14, 2019, Advanced Disposal entered into a merger agreement with Waste Management, Inc. ("Waste Management") whereby a subsidiary of Waste Management will acquire all outstanding shares of Advanced Disposal for $33.15 per share in cash. In light of the pending transaction, we elected to cease conducting quarterly earnings conference calls until transaction closing, although we will continue to provide a quarterly earnings release. We also elected to enter into an extended quiet period related to investor communications and are no longer providing forward-looking guidance until the transaction is closed.

You should read the following information in conjunction with our audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as of and for the year ended December 31, 2018, appearing in our Annual Report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements and notes thereto as of and for the three months ended September 30, 2019, appearing in our Form 10-Q, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The calculation of free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow, as well as details of charges and other expenses that are excluded from EBITDA and net (loss) income in arriving at adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income, are contained in the "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Measures" section of this press release.

SUPPLEMENTAL UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND OPERATING DATA

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)

(in millions, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Service revenues $ 419.5



$ 400.6



$ 1,222.5



$ 1,163.4

Operating costs and expenses













Operating 270.1



268.2



796.7



755.1

Selling, general and administrative 48.1



45.4



160.0



135.4

Depreciation and amortization 70.4



68.9



206.6



202.8

Acquisition and development costs 0.1



0.1



1.1



0.4

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and asset impairments 1.3



0.5



2.0



(2.8)

Total operating costs and expenses 390.0



383.1



1,166.4



1,090.9

Operating income 29.5



17.5



56.1



72.5

Other (expense) income













Interest expense (25.0)



(24.4)



(77.2)



(71.0)

Other income (expense), net 0.5



0.8



(2.3)



8.7

Total other expense (24.5)



(23.6)



(79.5)



(62.3)

Income (loss) before income taxes 5.0



(6.1)



(23.4)



10.2

Income tax expense (benefit) 1.4



(1.2)



(20.0)



3.3

Net income (loss) $ 3.6



$ (4.9)



$ (3.4)



$ 6.9

















Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders per share













Basic income (loss) per share $ 0.04



$ (0.06)



$ (0.04)



$ 0.08

Diluted income (loss) per share $ 0.04



$ (0.06)



$ (0.04)



$ 0.08

Basic average shares outstanding 89,019,841



88,614,747



88,867,559



88,562,445

Diluted average shares outstanding 90,932,142



88,614,747



88,867,559



89,326,755



Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(in millions, except share data)



September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018 Assets





Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 11.8



$ 6.8

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $4.6 and $4.6,

respectively 212.4



211.4

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34.1



44.8

Total current assets 258.3



263.0

Other assets 50.8



31.7

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,648.1 and $1,540.7,

respectively 1,773.2



1,761.4

Goodwill 1,224.8



1,215.1

Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $310.3 and $286.9,

respectively 241.1



257.1

Total assets $ 3,548.2



$ 3,528.3

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Accounts payable $ 115.1



$ 107.8

Accrued expenses 134.9



117.7

Deferred revenue 70.4



72.5

Current maturities of landfill retirement obligations 27.1



18.6

Current maturities of long-term debt 73.4



85.9

Total current liabilities 420.9



402.5

Other long-term liabilities 85.4



76.7

Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,800.6



1,817.1

Accrued landfill retirement obligations, less current maturities 231.1



229.4

Deferred income taxes 88.5



91.1

Total liabilities 2,626.5



2,616.8

Equity





Common stock: $.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 89,200,011 and

88,685,920 issued including shares held in treasury, respectively 0.9



0.9

Treasury stock at cost, 18,636 and 2,274 shares, respectively (0.6)



—

Additional paid-in capital 1,519.6



1,501.7

Accumulated deficit (594.9)



(591.1)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3.3)



—

Total stockholders' equity 921.7



911.5

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,548.2



$ 3,528.3



Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions)



Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities





Net (loss) income $ (3.4)



$ 6.9

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities





Depreciation and amortization 206.6



202.8

Change in fair value of derivative instruments 5.8



(4.8)

Amortization of debt issuance costs and original issue discount 4.3



5.0

Accretion on landfill retirement obligations 13.2



11.4

Other accretion and amortization 5.3



3.2

Provision for doubtful accounts 4.2



3.6

Loss (gain) on disposition of property and equipment 2.0



(2.6)

Stock based compensation 8.3



8.5

Deferred tax (benefit) expense (16.7)



3.2

Earnings in equity investee (1.2)



(1.0)

Write-off of 2012 Veolia acquisition related indemnification receivable 3.9



—

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of businesses acquired





Increase in accounts receivable (4.0)



(20.5)

Decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets 4.8



6.3

Decrease (increase) in other assets 2.1



(9.0)

Increase in accounts payable 0.2



16.7

Increase in accrued expenses 13.4



8.1

Decrease in deferred revenue (2.1)



(0.4)

(Decrease) increase in other long-term liabilities (4.7)



12.3

Capping, closure and post-closure obligations (12.8)



(15.3)

Net cash provided by operating activities 229.2



234.4

Cash flows from investing activities





Purchases of property and equipment and landfill construction and development (157.6)



(133.3)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment and insurance recoveries 3.7



7.3

Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (27.1)



(6.1)

Net cash used in investing activities (181.0)



(132.1)

Cash flows from financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings on debt instruments 140.9



84.0

Repayment on debt instruments, including finance leases (193.1)



(187.3)

Proceeds from issuance of common stock net of stock repurchases 9.0



2.5

Net cash used in financing activities (43.2)



(100.8)

Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 5.0



1.5

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 6.8



6.8

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11.8



$ 8.3



REVENUE

The following table reflects our revenue by line of business for the periods presented (in millions and as a percentage of revenue):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Collection $ 280.1



66.8 %

$ 262.7



65.6 %

$ 827.7



67.7 %

$ 776.2



66.7 % Disposal 152.4



36.3 %

146.8



36.6 %

432.0



35.3 %

418.9



36.0 % Sale of recyclables 2.0



0.5 %

4.0



1.0 %

8.3



0.7 %

13.9



1.2 % Fuel and environmental

charges 29.8



7.1 %

31.6



7.9 %

89.0



7.3 %

90.1



7.7 % Other revenue 35.0



8.3 %

34.5



8.6 %

97.0



7.9 %

94.9



8.2 % Intercompany

eliminations (79.8)



(19.0) %

(79.0)



(19.7) %

(231.5)



(18.9) %

(230.6)



(19.8) % Total service revenues $ 419.5



100.0 %

$ 400.6



100.0 %

$ 1,222.5



100.0 %

$ 1,163.4



100.0 %

The table set forth below reflects changes in revenue, as compared to the prior year:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Average yield 3.0 %

4.3 %

3.4 %

3.2 % Recycling (0.5) %

(1.3) %

(0.3) %

(1.1) % Fuel surcharge revenue (0.4) %

1.2 %

— %

1.0 % Total yield 2.1 %

4.2 %

3.1 %

3.1 % Organic volume 1.1 %

(1.1) %

0.5 %

0.8 % Acquisitions 1.5 %

1.1 %

1.5 %

2.4 % Divestitures — %

— %

— %

(0.4) % Impact of revenue recognition standard adoption — %

(2.2) %

— %

(2.3) % Total revenue change 4.7 %

2.0 %

5.1 %

3.6 %

OPERATING EXPENSES

The following table summarizes our operating expenses for the periods presented (in millions and as a percentage of revenue):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Operating $ 265.6



63.3 %

$ 264.4



66.0 %

$ 783.5



64.1 %

$ 743.7



63.9 % Accretion of landfill retirement

obligations 4.5



1.1 %

3.8



0.9 %

13.2



1.1 %

11.4



1.0 % Operating expenses $ 270.1



64.4 %

$ 268.2



66.9 %

$ 796.7



65.2 %

$ 755.1



64.9 %

The following table summarizes the major components of our operating expenses, excluding accretion expense on landfill retirement obligations for the periods presented (in millions and as a percentage of revenue):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Labor and related benefits $ 88.9



21.2 %

$ 84.0



21.0 %

$ 262.8



21.5 %

$ 249.2



21.4 % Transfer and disposal costs 58.0



13.8 %

52.9



13.2 %

165.9



13.6 %

155.0



13.3 % Maintenance and repairs 43.0



10.3 %

40.8



10.2 %

124.6



10.2 %

116.5



10.0 % Fuel 18.9



4.5 %

20.7



5.2 %

57.8



4.7 %

60.1



5.2 % Franchise and host fees 11.7



2.8 %

11.0



2.7 %

32.3



2.6 %

30.7



2.6 % Risk management 9.1



2.2 %

10.4



2.6 %

27.7



2.3 %

27.0



2.3 % Other 36.0



8.5 %

28.3



7.0 %

102.8



8.4 %

83.4



7.3 % Subtotal $ 265.6



63.3 %

$ 248.1



61.9 %

$ 773.9



63.3 %

$ 721.9



62.1 % Greentree expenses, net of

insurance recoveries and landfill

remediation expenses —



— %

16.3



4.1 %

9.6



0.8 %

21.8



1.8 % Total operating expenses,

excluding accretion expense $ 265.6



63.3 %

$ 264.4



66.0 %

$ 783.5



64.1 %

$ 743.7



63.9 %

SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE

The following table summarizes our selling, general and administrative expenses for the periods presented (in millions and as a percentage of revenue):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Salaries $ 29.8



7.1 %

$ 27.6



6.9 %

$ 92.2



7.5 %

$ 84.9



7.3 % Legal and professional 4.6



1.1 %

3.4



0.8 %

24.7



2.0 %

10.6



0.9 % Other 13.7



3.3 %

14.4



3.6 %

43.1



3.6 %

39.9



3.4 % Total selling, general and administrative

expenses $ 48.1



11.5 %

$ 45.4



11.3 %

$ 160.0



13.1 %

$ 135.4



11.6 %

ADDITIONAL STATISTICS

The following table reflects cash interest and cash taxes for the periods presented (in millions):



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash paid for interest $ 17.5



$ 16.7



$ 65.8



$ 60.0

Cash paid for taxes (net of refunds) $ (2.3)



$ 1.0



$ (0.9)



$ 2.0



Internalization for the three months ended September 30, 2019: 63%

Days Sales Outstanding for the three months ended September 30, 2019: 47 (31 net of deferred revenue)

RECONCILIATION OF CERTAIN NON-GAAP MEASURES

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net income are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("non-GAAP measures"). Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, income per diluted share or cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies.

We define EBITDA as net (loss) income from continuing operations adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and accretion. We define adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude non-cash and non-recurring items as well as other adjustments permitted in calculating covenant compliance under the agreements governing our outstanding debt securities and credit facilities. We believe adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our performance compared to other companies in our industry because it eliminates the effect of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending, as well as certain items that are not indicative of our performance on an ongoing basis. Management uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the performance of our core operations at the consolidated, segment and business unit levels and as a metric for a significant portion of our management incentive plans.

We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures (purchases of property and equipment, excluding expenditures for significant new municipal contracts and significant purchases of land for future landfill airspace), net of proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. We define adjusted free cash flow as free cash flow excluding restructuring payments, capital markets costs, and non-recurring items. Management uses adjusted free cash flow to evaluate the Company's ability to generate cash to fund its activities on an ongoing basis, and we believe adjusted free cash flow is useful to investors in evaluating our performance compared to other companies in our industry because it eliminates the effect of restructuring payments, capital market costs, and other non-recurring items, which are not indicative of our ability to generate cash on an ongoing basis.

We define adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as net (loss) income from continuing operations and diluted earnings per share adjusted to exclude non-cash and non-recurring items. We believe adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share provide an understanding of operational activities before the financial impact of certain items. We believe that these measures are useful in evaluating our operations as these measures are adjusted for items that affect comparability between periods.

In fiscal 2016, we entered into interest rate caps as economic hedges of a rise in interest rates for fiscal 2017, fiscal 2018 and the nine months ended September 30, 2019. We believe that excluding realized and unrealized gains and losses from interest rate derivatives from our adjusted EBITDA provides useful additional information in evaluating ongoing financial performance of the business as these derivatives represent a risk management tool to reduce our exposure to rising interest rates and are viewed by management as a financing cost similar to interest expense. We also purchased additional interest rate caps in fiscal 2017 to hedge the risk of rising interest rates from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2021. These interest rate caps qualify for hedge accounting and realized gains and losses will flow through interest expense, which is excluded from adjusted EBITDA.

ADJUSTED EBITDA

The following table calculates adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and accretion adjusted for certain other costs (in millions except percentages):



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ 3.6



$ (4.9)



$ (3.4)



$ 6.9

Income tax expense (benefit) 1.4



(1.2)



(20.0)



3.3

Interest expense 25.0



24.4



77.2



71.0

Depreciation and amortization 70.4



68.9



206.6



202.8

Accretion on landfill retirement obligations 4.5



3.8



13.2



11.4

Accretion on loss contracts and other long-term liabilities 0.1



0.1



0.3



0.3

EBITDA 105.0



91.1



273.9



295.7

EBITDA adjustments:













Acquisition and development costs 0.1



0.1



1.1



0.4

Stock based compensation 2.0



3.6



8.3



8.5

Greentree expenses, net of estimated insurance recoveries

and landfill remediation expenses and related impacts —



16.3



9.6



22.1

Earnings in equity investee, net (0.1)



0.1



(0.8)



(0.3)

Restructuring charges —



—



0.6



0.1

Loss (gain) on disposal of assets and asset impairments 1.3



0.5



2.0



(2.8)

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivatives 1.2



0.8



5.8



(4.8)

Realized gain on derivatives (1.3)



(1.2)



(5.0)



(2.2)

Capital market cost —



0.2



—



0.9

Fee case settlement and related expenses 0.2



—



9.9



—

Merger related expenses 1.5



—



5.6



—

Merger retention bonus 6.6



—



6.6



—

Write-off of acquisition related indemnification receivable —



—



3.9



—

Withdrawal costs from a multi-employer pension fund —



0.8



—



0.8

Adjusted EBITDA $ 116.5



$ 112.3



$ 321.5



$ 318.4

















Revenue $ 419.5



$ 400.6



$ 1,222.5



$ 1,163.4

Adjusted EBITDA margin 27.8 %

28.0 %

26.3 %

27.4 %

FREE CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

The following table calculates free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow (in millions):