Advanced Distribution Management System Market to grow by USD 2.5 Bn; ABB Ltd., Advanced Control Systems LLC, and Capgemini Service SAS emerge as key vendors -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Advanced Distribution Management System Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 " report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Distribution Management System Market 2022-2026

The potential growth difference for the advanced distribution management system market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 2.5 billion. The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and offers information on several vendors including ABB Ltd., Advanced Control Systems LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., DNV Group AS, and Emerson Electric Co. Understand the scope of our full report by Downloading Sample PDF Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing demand for energy will drive the growth of the market. The global growth in population and the continuous rise in the demand for energy are increasing pressure on utility companies. This has increased the need for technologies and solutions that help in asset monitoring and control, as well as optimal energy consumption. All these factors are driving the growth of the global advanced distribution management system market.

In addition, the rapid adoption of smart grid technology will further accelerate the growth of the market. However, the high implementation costs will challenge market growth.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Our Sample Report Now

The advanced distribution management system market report is segmented by component (software, analytics, and services) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

By component, the market will observe maximum growth in the software segment during the forecast period. The advanced distribution management system software ensures safe and secure management and orchestration of the distribution grid and delivers reliability, productivity, and efficiency through modular architecture, adaptive algorithms, predictive analytics for autonomous operations, and an optimized distribution grid. Such benefits are driving the growth of the segment.

The market will observe the maximum incremental growth, occupying 37% of the global market share. The growing population and industrialization are driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the rising need to modify or replace outdated systems with advanced systems for cost-efficient options and better power consumption is contributing to the growth of the regional market.

Identify key regions and segments to invest in over the forecast period. Request Sample Report Now

Key Vendors in the Advanced Distribution Management Systems Market:

ABB Ltd.: The company was offered Industrial software solutions with operational excellence, process performance, asset performance, and cyber security.

The company was offered Industrial software solutions with operational excellence, process performance, asset performance, and cyber security. Advanced Control Systems LLC: The company offers system integration solutions that include PLCs, HMI Hardware and Software, SCADA, VFDs, and Motion control.

The company offers system integration solutions that include PLCs, HMI Hardware and Software, SCADA, VFDs, and Motion control. Capgemini Service SAS: The company offers digital supply chain through data management, order management, touchless supply chain planning, and supply chain analytics.

The company offers digital supply chain through data management, order management, touchless supply chain planning, and supply chain analytics. DNV Group AS: The company offers electric grid through the gradual development of a smart grid using various information technologies and operational technologies to manage electricity motor.

The company offers electric grid through the gradual development of a smart grid using various information technologies and operational technologies to manage electricity motor. Emerson Electric Co.: The company offers ADMS solutions such as TESCOM Anderson Greenwood Instrumentation and ADME Distribution Differential Pressure Manifolds.

The company offers ADMS solutions such as TESCOM Anderson Greenwood Instrumentation and ADME Distribution Differential Pressure Manifolds. Cisco Systems Inc.

ETAP Operation Technology Inc.

GridBright Inc.

Hubbell Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Itron Inc.

Gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio. Buy Full Report Now

Related Reports:

Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2021-2025: The global distribution automation solutions market is segmented by solution (field devices, communication systems, and software and services), deployment (system-level and customer-level), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). By solution, the field services segment will have the largest share of the market. By geography, APAC will emerge as the major market for distribution automation solutions market during the forecast period. View Report Snapshot Here

Global Distribution Software Market 2021-2025: The global distribution automation solutions market is segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud-based) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The demand for on-premise distribution software has been significant in the market. By region, North America will witness maximum growth during the forecast period. View Report Snapshot Here

Advanced Distribution Management System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 19.13% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.5 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 18.01 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Advanced Control Systems LLC, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., DNV Group AS, Emerson Electric Co., ETAP Operation Technology Inc., GridBright Inc., Hubbell Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Itron Inc., Landis Gyr AG, Oracle Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Survalent Technology Corp., The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerai, General Electric Co, Xylem Inc., and Hexagon AB Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Component

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Component

5.3 Software – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Analytics – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Services – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Market opportunity by Component

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 Middle East and Africa – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 Germany – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK – Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 ABB Ltd.

10.4 Advanced Control Systems LLC

10.5 Capgemini Service SAS

10.6 DNV Group AS

10.7 Emerson Electric Co.

10.8 ETAP Operation Technology Inc.

10.9 General Electric Co

10.10 GridBright Inc.

10.11 Hexagon AB

10.12 The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerai

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

