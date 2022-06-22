Advanced Distribution Management System Market to Surpass $10,097.9 Million Value by 2030, says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the advanced distribution management system market was worth around $1,998.0 million, and it will be valued at $10,097.9 million by 2030, growing at a 19.7% compound annual growth rate from 2021 to 2030. The increase in the requirement for a reliable, secure, integrated, and efficient platform for energy transmission management, rise in the need to improve power infrastructure, and the fast acceptance of smart grid technologies in developed as well as developing nations are all driving the market.

The critical problem of the energy sector's reequipment has become increasingly obvious as technology advances. Modern electricity-powered systems, including high-tech equipment and battery-powered automobiles, have increased the energy consumption. But, present engineering management techniques are insufficient to provide the required level of energy distribution safety and dependability. To address concerns including an aging workforce and infrastructure, ADMS and smart grid technologies are being created at a rapid rate.

Regional Outlook

The advanced distribution management system market in North America holds around 32% share globally. A large number of utilities in the U.S. are working to replace their old distribution systems with advanced and new management systems. Additionally, in Canada , advanced technology acceptance is increasing, which will lead to fast infrastructure expansion and, eventually, more ADMS use.

in holds around 32% share globally. A large number of utilities in the U.S. are working to replace their old distribution systems with advanced and new management systems. Additionally, in , advanced technology acceptance is increasing, which will lead to fast infrastructure expansion and, eventually, more ADMS use. APAC is the fastest-growing advanced distribution management system market. The emergence of the ADMS in APAC is mostly due to the fast development of smart grids. Owing to the country's enormous energy consumption, power grid companies in China are pioneers in the development of smart grids, especially in the field of ultra-high-voltage transmission systems.

Energy and Utilities Sector Typically Uses ADMSs

During the projected period, the energy and utility industry's market contribution will increase at the highest CAGR, of more than 20%, in the market. The ADMS offers utilities the abilities that they need to fulfill the demands placed on them. As utility companies around the world are rapidly discovering, the acceptance of a smart grid has a significant impact on how distribution networks are run. Moreover, customers and government agencies increasingly want more, including improved dependability and customer service. In addition, the industry is projected to maximize its asset management and save capital expenditures by using ADMS solutions.

Distributed Energy Resource Management System Holds Large Share

Distributed energy resource management systems hold more than 35% revenue share in the advanced distribution management system market. Governments throughout the globe have taken various steps to improve energy efficiency in residential buildings. Furthermore, as power consumption grows, the need for energy resource management systems that are dispersed is rising.

Fast Adoption of Smart Grid Technology

The rising use of smart grid technologies is driving the advanced distribution management system market. By facilitating the use of renewables on a large scale, a smarter electrical grid may help the electric transportation industry herald in a new age of sustainability. A smart electrical power grid may cut annual electrical energy usage and carbon emissions from the utility sector by 10% by 2030.

