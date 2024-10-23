Advanced Drainage Systems Hosts Grand Opening Ceremony for Engineering and Technology Center in Hilliard, Ohio

ADS is committed to protecting and managing water, the world's most precious resource. Post this

"The ADS Engineering and Technology Center is dedicated to product engineering, materials science ­­–– including recycled plastics –– and manufacturing technologies with the express purpose of developing advanced stormwater solutions that manage water and protect our communities," said ADS President and CEO Scott Barbour. "Bringing our team of engineers, scientists, and technicians together in this state-of-the-art facility allows new opportunities for collaboration and innovation in how we design and develop products, materials and manufacturing technologies to meet the stormwater management needs of customers and communities."

The ADS Engineering and Technology Center will include:

A product development lab focused on the full range of a product's lifecycle.

A 90,000 gallon, closed-loop recyclable water system allowing ADS to replicate real-world conditions by sending water through products under scenarios that the company can alter and control.

A hydraulics lab that supports ADS' water treatment businesses including separation, traditional filtration and low-impact development filtration.

An advanced technology lab for manufacturing, controls and engineering prototyping.

Materials science laboratories providing extensive performance-based materials test capability.

"ADS is a proven innovator that recycled 540 million pounds of plastic last year, roughly equivalent to recycling nearly 5 billion plastic bottles. This effort minimizes environmental impact and helps create sustainable infrastructure products," said Lt. Governor Husted. "The research at this new facility will advance technologies that preserve and enhance our natural resources and create 200 new jobs in Ohio."

As an industry leader, ADS is committed to protecting and managing water, the world's most precious resource, by providing sustainable water management solutions that safeguard the environment and build resilient communities. The increase in frequency and intensity of storms further drives the need to develop products to help prevent floods, recharge aquifers, improve food security, mitigate the risk of water scarcity and ensure quality of life.

The investment in the ADS Engineering and Technology Center enables these new innovations, and as one of the largest recycling companies in North America, the company provides environmentally sustainable solutions that create a circular economy and reduce the carbon footprint of water infrastructure. And with the largest support network in the industry, ADS field engineering experts increase the use of innovative, plastics-based products designed to meet communities' needs for stormwater management and onsite septic installation across North America.

"Advanced Drainage Systems is an industry leader and an Ohio institution for over 50 years." said United States Congressman Mike Carey (OH-15). "We are excited to see this great investment in the Hilliard community, and we will continue our work in Congress to make manufacturing here at home an easy choice."

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading manufacturer of innovative stormwater and on-site septic wastewater solutions that manages the world's most precious resource: water. ADS and its subsidiary, Infiltrator Water Technologies, provide superior stormwater drainage and on-site septic wastewater products used in a wide variety of markets and applications including commercial, residential, infrastructure and agriculture, while delivering unparalleled customer service. ADS manages the industry's largest company-owned fleet, an expansive sales team, and a vast manufacturing network of approximately 70 manufacturing plants and 40 distribution centers. The Company is one of the largest plastic recycling companies in North America, ensuring over half a billion pounds of plastic is kept out of landfills every year. Founded in 1966, ADS' water management solutions are designed to last for decades. To learn more, visit the Company's website at www.adspipe.com.

