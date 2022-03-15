Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market to Rise at CAGR of 11.80% During Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced driver assistance systems market stood at US$ 23.75 Bn in 2020. The global market is likely to expand at a CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period, from 2021 to 2031. The global advanced driver assistance systems market is likely to cross the mark of US$ 80.93 Bn by 2031. Automobile manufacturers are collaborating closely with regulatory agencies and governments to promote ADAS testing and adoption among car owners. The global advanced driver assistance systems market is likely to be dominated by passenger vehicles, owing to rise in the usage of safety features in personal vehicles. Furthermore, governments around the world are establishing strict rules to lessen the incidence of traffic accidents and assure public safety.

The global advanced driver assistance systems market is expected to grow with rise in demand for safety and comfort options in automobiles rises. The rise in disposable income and purchasing power of people throughout the world is expected to stimulate automobile sales, which would, in turn, benefit the global market.

Automobile manufacturers are investing in advanced driver assistance research and development as modern electronics components, including adaptive lighting and sensors, become more integrated into cars. Governments around the developed world are requiring safety features in automobiles, which is expected to boost the market for advanced driver assistance systems. The global market is projected to be fueled by rise in customer desire for connected vehicles as well as the deployment of smartphone apps in automobiles.

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=34301

Key Findings of Market Report

Adaptive front lights are expected to lead the global advanced driver assistance systems market in terms of technology-based revenue share. This can be attributed to its capacity to assist the driver by automatically turning on high and low beams in response to changes in vehicle light and speed availability, providing enhanced vision even in the dark.

Ultrasonic sensors are likely to account for a significant revenue share of the global market during the forecast period. In comparison with other ADAS parts, ultrasonic sensors are considered an extremely cost-effective option. Ultrasonic sensors are obstacle-detection elements that use ultrasonic waves to assess vehicle distances, and identify pedestrians and objects in the surroundings of vehicles. Ultrasonic sensors send out waves, measure the time it takes for the waves to return, and distance is calculated between objects and vehicles, thereby assisting in vehicle steering.

Based on vehicle type, in 2020, the passenger vehicle category led the global advanced driver assistance systems market in terms of revenue. The market is projected to be fueled by increase in passenger vehicle sales throughout the world. People avoided public transit as a result of the pandemic, which promotes automobile sales. Light and heavy commercial vehicle categories are expected to grow considerably during the forecast period.

In terms of component, the RADAR sensors category dominated the global advanced driver assistance systema market. The need for RADAR sensors in automobiles is projected to rise with improvements in vehicle safety features. Furthermore, the usage of RADAR sensors is expected to increase due to use of collision avoidance systems in automobiles. Major automakers are transitioning to long-range RADAR sensors, which is likely to propel the demand for advanced driver assistance systems.

Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at -

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=34301

Global Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market: Growth Drivers

A new cost-effective 3D (3-dimensional) surround vision system built for entry- and mid-range automobiles is forming partnerships with firms in the advanced driver assistance systems market to implement ADAS features. The new technology, which enables 3D surround view safety features, aids automakers in delivering safer and more sophisticated automobiles to a growing number of vehicle users, leading to a safer vehicle society.

Advanced driver assistance systems are designed and built to reduce the number of road accident deaths and increase driver & vehicle safety, which is expected to be a major factor driving market expansion

Request a Sample Research Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=34301

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Robert Bosch GmbH

HELLA KGaA Hueck & Co.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Magna International Inc.

Ficosa Internacional SA

AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.

Global Advanced Driver Assistance System Market: Segmentation

Technology

Adaptive Cruise Control

Lane Departure Warning System

Tire Pressure Monitoring System

Blind Spot Detection

Adaptive Front Light System

Night Vision System

Park Assist System

Automatic Emergency Braking

Forward Collision System

Pedestrian Detection System

Others

Component

LiDAR

RADAR

Camera

Sensor

Others

Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Duty Trucks

Bus & Coaches

Level of Autonomy

Level-1

Level-2

Level-3

Level-4

Level-5

Propulsion

IC Engine

Electric

Browse Latest Automotive and Transport Industry Research Reports by TMR:

Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vehicle-roadside-assistance-market.html

Driver Assistance System (DAS) Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/driver-assistance-system-locomotive-market.html

Motorcycle Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/motorcycle-advanced-driver-assistance-system-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.



Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/advanced-driver-assistance-systems-market.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research