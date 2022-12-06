Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Market Value to Reach $72.2 Billion by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, in 2021, the advanced driver assistance systems market size was $25.84 billion, and it is predicted to advance at a 12.1% CAGR from 2021 to 2030, to hit $72.2 billion in 2030.

The major reasons behind the growth of this market are the snowballing acceptance of autonomous vehicles, developing automotive industry, growing R&D activities in developing nations, and rising population across the globe.

Moreover, the rise in the acceptance of safety features in passenger vehicles and government support in terms of guideline implementation and financial benefits are contributing to the market growth.

Why Highest-Revenue-Producing Category Is TPMS?

The tire pressure monitoring system category has the largest revenue share, of over 18%. The snowballing incorporation of electronic systems in vehicles, escalating need for tire pressure management, rising awareness about vehicle safety, surging concentration on improving the service life of tires, and mushrooming manufacturing of vehicles are driving this category.

The category of adaptive cruise control system also had a substantial share in the past. This can be credited to the growing number of vehicles on the road, rising popularity of ADAS in developing countries, increasing occurrence of traffic jams, and shift of consumers to vehicles with advanced driving technologies.

In North America, Interest in ADAS Is Growing

North America held the largest revenue share, of above 34%, in recent years, and it will continue its dominance in the coming years. This can be credited to the presence of a huge number of car owners, rising demand for ADAS-equipped vehicles, and reducing cost of systems and sensors, which is motivating OEMs to add ADAS features in their models.

The major revenue share in the region is held by the U.S. The high number of car owners and road accidents, heavy R&D expenditure on autonomous vehicles, and government guidelines for mandating ADAS are the key drivers in the county.

The APAC market will grow at the highest rate in the coming years, owing to the easy accessibility of vehicle sensors. Additionally, the productive electronics industry, increase in the number of vehicles used to transport goods, and surge in private car ownership are propelling the market.

China is the largest revenue generator in the APAC market. This is because it is one the biggest manufacturers of semiconductors for automotive sensors.

In 2021, the Europe region accounted for a significant share, and it is expected to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. The EU plans to eliminate road accident fatalities altogether by 2030, for which it is increasingly focusing on vehicle and passenger safety.

Being a major automotive innovation and production hub of the world, Germany dominates the regional market. Moreover, the country is home to all major luxury automakers, who prominently offer ADAS features in their cars.

