Advanced Drug Delivery Market to Grow $195.13 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 16.0% CAGR

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Advanced Drug Delivery Market by Product Type (Drug Eluting Lens, Microneedle Patch, Hydrogel Drug Delivery and Nano Carrier) and End User (Hospitals, Specialized Clinics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global advanced drug delivery market size was accounted for $44.02 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $195.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2030.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/15153

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in prevalence of chronic disorders that need the use of drug delivery systems, technological advancements and developments, and increase in healthcare expenditure drive the global advanced drug delivery market. However, surge in number of drug recalls and drug failures hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth potential in the emerging markets opens new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the demand for advanced drug delivery systems. Owing to rise in number of Covid-19 patients, a large number of hospitals and clinics were recognized to boost hospital capacity.

The pandemic encouraged R&D activities and increased the clinical trials for efficacy and safety for the treatment of Covid-19 immunization.

However, the lockdown hampered the transportation and manufacturing of crucial hospital supplies.

The nano carrier segment dominated the market

By product type, the nano carrier segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global advanced drug delivery market, owing to rise in availability of drugs, lower toxicity and effective targeted therapy, and decreased active drug degradation. However, the drug eluting lens segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 24.1% during the forecast period, owing to rise in bioavailability of drugs compared to traditional methods such as ophthalmic drops.

Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/15153

The hospitals segment to portray the highest CAGR through 2030

By end user, the hospitals segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in number of in-patient and outpatient visits. However, the specialized clinics segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly half of the global advanced drug delivery market, due to increase in chronic diseases such as neurology, oncology, orthopedics, and rise in demand for drug delivery treatment.

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global advanced drug delivery market, due to adoption of advanced technologies and robust R&D infrastructure for science researchers. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 18.6% during the forecast period, owing to government support for R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors and surge in public-private investments.

Major market players

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch & Lomb)

Altaris Capital Partners Llc. (Kindeva Drug Delivery)

Endo International Plc.

Biogen Limited

Micropoint Technologies

Johnson & Johnson (Johnson & Johnson Vision)

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.

Novo Nordisk A/S

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter





"We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market."

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Injectable Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Implantable Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Drug Delivery Technology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Nasal Drug Delivery Technologies Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Drug Delivery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/reports-store/life-sciences

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/life-sciences-industry-research/

SOURCE Allied Market Research