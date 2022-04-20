Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market to record USD 91.79 Bn growth | Driven by rising chronic diseases | Technavio

Apr 20, 2022, 21:30 ET
NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global advanced drug delivery systems market size is expected to increase by USD 91.79 billion between 2021 and 2026. Technavio expects the market to observe a YOY growth of 9.97% in 2022. However, the growth momentum is expected to decelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key drivers, trends, and challenges impacting the growth of the market. The report also covers detailed information on the vendor profiles, their offerings, and the competitive landscape.
The market is driven by rising chronic diseases. In addition, the spread of the COVID-19 infection is anticipated to boost the growth of the advanced drug delivery systems market.
The prevalence of various chronic diseases has increased steadily across the world over the years. For instance, the number of patients with CVDs nearly doubled from 271 million in 1990 to 523 million in 2019. The increasing prevalence of such diseases can be attributed to the adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, increasing geriatric population, excessive consumption of saturated trans-fat food, tobacco consumption, obesity, physical inactivity, and family history of CVDs. According to a study, in 2019, about 28.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with heart diseases. Also, every year, about 805,000 cases of deaths are recorded in the US caused by various heart diseases. The growing prevalence of various chronic diseases is increasing the demand for new drugs. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in focus.
Major Vendors in Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market:
The global advanced drug delivery systems market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various growth strategies such as new product launches, investments in R&D, and M&As to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.
- 3M Co.: The company offers drug delivery systems such as Liner Fluoropolymer Coated Polyester Film and Polyester Backing Film Laminate.
- Alkermes Public Co. Ltd.: The company offers drug development efforts that are focused on two scientific research platforms, namely Synaptic Dysfunction and Immune Modulation in Oncology.
- Antares Pharma Inc.: The company offers drug delivery devices such as Vibex Auto-Injector and Vibex Variable Dose. These products can be tailor-made as per patient and therapeutic needs.
- Baxter International Inc.: The company offers versatile, tailored solutions such as advanced drug delivery systems to help achieve commercialization objectives.
- Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers needle technologies, prefillable syringes, safety and shielding systems, and self-injection systems.
Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis
The 120-pages report segments the global advanced drug delivery systems market by type (oral, injection and inhalation, transdermal, carrier-based, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).
Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- Oral - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Injection and inhalation - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Transdermal - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Carrier-based - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - size and forecast 2021-2026
The oral segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.
Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026
- ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026
North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The high adoption of improved drug delivery solutions and the availability of advanced treatment options are driving the growth of the regional market. The US is the key market for advanced drug delivery systems in North America.
|
Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.41%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 91.79 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
9.97
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 44%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, UK, China, Germany, and France
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
3M Co., Alkermes Public Co. Ltd., Antares Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Endo International Plc, NanoPass Technologies Ltd., Nektar Therapeutics, Perrigo Co. Plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
