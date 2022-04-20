Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market to record USD 91.79 Bn growth | Driven by rising chronic diseases | Technavio

The market is driven by rising chronic diseases. In addition, the spread of the COVID-19 infection is anticipated to boost the growth of the advanced drug delivery systems market.

The prevalence of various chronic diseases has increased steadily across the world over the years. For instance, the number of patients with CVDs nearly doubled from 271 million in 1990 to 523 million in 2019. The increasing prevalence of such diseases can be attributed to the adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyles, increasing geriatric population, excessive consumption of saturated trans-fat food, tobacco consumption, obesity, physical inactivity, and family history of CVDs. According to a study, in 2019, about 28.2 million adults in the US were diagnosed with heart diseases. Also, every year, about 805,000 cases of deaths are recorded in the US caused by various heart diseases. The growing prevalence of various chronic diseases is increasing the demand for new drugs. This, in turn, is driving the growth of the market in focus.

Major Vendors in Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market:

The global advanced drug delivery systems market is fragmented due to the presence of several regional and international players. Vendors are deploying various growth strategies such as new product launches, investments in R&D, and M&As to remain competitive in the market. Technavio identifies the following as the dominant players in the market.

3M Co.: The company offers drug delivery systems such as Liner Fluoropolymer Coated Polyester Film and Polyester Backing Film Laminate.

Alkermes Public Co. Ltd.: The company offers drug development efforts that are focused on two scientific research platforms, namely Synaptic Dysfunction and Immune Modulation in Oncology.

Antares Pharma Inc.: The company offers drug delivery devices such as Vibex Auto-Injector and Vibex Variable Dose. These products can be tailor-made as per patient and therapeutic needs.

Baxter International Inc.: The company offers versatile, tailored solutions such as advanced drug delivery systems to help achieve commercialization objectives.

Becton Dickinson and Co.: The company offers needle technologies, prefillable syringes, safety and shielding systems, and self-injection systems.

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market: Segmentation Analysis

The 120-pages report segments the global advanced drug delivery systems market by type (oral, injection and inhalation, transdermal, carrier-based, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

Oral - size and forecast 2021-2026

Injection and inhalation - size and forecast 2021-2026

Transdermal - size and forecast 2021-2026

Carrier-based - size and forecast 2021-2026

Others - size and forecast 2021-2026

The oral segment generated maximum revenue in the market in 2021. The market growth in the segment will be significant over the forecast period.

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market: Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021-2026)

North America - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 Asia - size and forecast 2021-2026

- size and forecast 2021-2026 ROW - size and forecast 2021-2026

North America will offer maximum growth opportunities for market players. The high adoption of improved drug delivery solutions and the availability of advanced treatment options are driving the growth of the regional market. The US is the key market for advanced drug delivery systems in North America.

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 7.41% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 91.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 9.97 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 44% Key consumer countries US, UK, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Co., Alkermes Public Co. Ltd., Antares Pharma Inc., Baxter International Inc., Becton Dickinson and Co., Endo International Plc, NanoPass Technologies Ltd., Nektar Therapeutics, Perrigo Co. Plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Key Finding 1

Exhibit 02: Key Finding 2

Exhibit 03: Key Finding 3

Exhibit 04: Key Finding 5

Exhibit 05: Key Finding 6

Exhibit 06: Key Finding 7

Exhibit 07: Key Finding 8

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market

Exhibit 09: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value chain analysis: Life Sciences Tools and Services

2.2.1 Research and development

2.2.2 Inputs

2.2.3 Production

2.2.4 Distribution

2.2.5 Marketing and sales

2.2.6 Post-sales and services

2.2.7 Industry innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Oral

Injection and inhalation

Transdermal

Carrier-based

Others

Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type

5.3 Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 24: Oral - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 25: Oral - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Injection and inhalation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 26: Injection and inhalation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 27: Injection and inhalation - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Transdermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Transdermal - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 29: Transdermal - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Carrier-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 30: Carrier-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 31: Carrier-based - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 33: Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 34: Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 35: Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

Exhibit 36: Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 37: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 42: Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 43: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 44: ROW - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 45: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Rising chronic diseases

8.1.2 Rising investment in research and development of drug delivery

8.1.3 Rising healthcare expenditure globally

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Presence of stringent regulations

8.2.2 Poor healthcare infrastructure in underdeveloped or developing countries

8.2.3 Biocompatibility and acceptability with human body

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1 Covid-19 pandemic to create multiple opportunities in the market

8.3.2 Introduction of targeted drug delivery system

8.3.3 Reduced side effects

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 51: Industry risks

10. Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 3M Co.

Exhibit 54: 3M Co. - Overview

Exhibit 55: 3M Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 56: 3M Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 57: 3M Co. - Segment focus

10.4 Alkermes Public Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 58: Alkermes Public Co. Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 59: Alkermes Public Co. Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 60: Alkermes Public Co. Ltd. - Key news

Exhibit 61: Alkermes Public Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

10.5 Antares Pharma Inc.

Exhibit 62: Antares Pharma Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 63: Antares Pharma Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 64: Antares Pharma Inc. - Key news

Exhibit 65: Antares Pharma Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Baxter International Inc.

Exhibit 66: Baxter International Inc. - Overview

Exhibit 67: Baxter International Inc. - Business segments

Exhibit 68: Baxter International Inc. - Key offerings

Exhibit 69: Baxter International Inc. - Segment focus

10.7 Becton Dickinson and Co.

Exhibit 70: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Overview

Exhibit 71: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Business segments

Exhibit 72: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Key offerings

Exhibit 73: Becton Dickinson and Co. - Segment focus

10.8 Endo International Plc

Exhibit 74: Endo International Plc - Overview

Exhibit 75: Endo International Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 76: Endo International Plc. - Key news

Exhibit 77: Endo International Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 78: Endo International Plc - Segment focus

10.9 NanoPass Technologies Ltd.

Exhibit 79: NanoPass Technologies Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 80: NanoPass Technologies Ltd. - Product and service

Exhibit 81: NanoPass Technologies Ltd. - Key offerings

10.10 Nektar Therapeutics

Exhibit 82: Nektar Therapeutics - Overview

Exhibit 83: Nektar Therapeutics - Product and service

Exhibit 84: Nektar Therapeutics - Key offerings

10.11 Perrigo Co. Plc

Exhibit 85: Perrigo Co. Plc - Overview

Exhibit 86: Perrigo Co. Plc - Business segments

Exhibit 87: Perrigo Co. Plc - Key offerings

Exhibit 88: Perrigo Co. Plc - Segment focus

10.12 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 89: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Overview

Exhibit 90: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Business segments

Exhibit 91: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Key offerings

Exhibit 92: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

11. Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.1.1 ????Market definition

11.1.2 Objective

11.1.3 Notes and caveats

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 93: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 94: Research Methodology

Exhibit 95: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 96: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 97: List of abbreviations

