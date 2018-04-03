Advanced Enviro Systems Acquires TrashPro, a NJ-Based Solid Waste Consulting Company

CAMDEN, N.J., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Enviro Systems, a prominent force in the waste reduction and recycling industry for over twenty years, recently completed the leveraged buyout of AVR Resource Group dba TrashPro, a Mount Laurel, New Jersey-based waste consulting company. The acquisition expands Advanced's consulting division to include municipal and multi-family properties, and brings a new dimension to the scope of services and geographic footprint currently offered by the firm.

"We are very excited and honored to welcome TrashPro and its outstanding team of waste professionals to the Advanced family," said Judy Ward, President and CEO of Advanced Enviro Systems. "TrashPro is an industry elite with an impeccable reputation in the multi-family space. Our combined offer of equipment, technology, and experience will ensure TrashPro's clients the premiere products, value, and innovations available."

Ward continues, "Acquiring TrashPro was an easy decision. The synergies resulting from our combined teams will create exponential benefits to our clients and their bottom lines."

TrashPro is an industry leader in shared savings, waste audits, roll-off services, and expense reimbursement. Since its inception in 2001, the company has advised municipalities, councils, lawmakers and courts on the specifics of the waste management business, creating savings for their clients and dramatically changing the waste management industry.

TrashPro founder, Robb Willis, first discovered the power of municipalities sharing trash services when he took on a feasibility study in 2003 to discover liabilities for eleven local municipalities. Today, TrashPro handles the day-to-day operations for more than 26,000 multi-family units, saving their client municipalities millions of dollars annually.

Advanced Enviro Systems has provided waste reduction and recycling equipment, services, and solutions since 1996, and has facilities in Camden, New Jersey and Punta Gorda, Florida. The combined waste management services and knowledge from both Advanced and TrashPro will offer a wide range of options to further satisfy customers.

ABOUT ADVANCED ENVIRO SYSTEMS

Advanced Enviro Systems is an innovative, B-corp certified company in the waste reduction and recycling industry. Established in 1996, the firm exists to reduce all forms of organizational waste, using innovation, logistics, and technology for hotels, multi-family housing, retailers, haulers, shopping centers, convenience stores, universities, counties, cities, and states. It specializes in equipment, sustainability consulting, waste products and services. Contact Advanced at info@advenviro.com or www.advancedenvirosystems.com.

ABOUT TRASHPRO

TrashPro is the largest solid waste consulting company in the country specializing in multi-family housing. The company has become a national leader through its shared savings programs, waste audits, and environmental practices. TrashPro's knowledge and experience in the waste industry enable comprehensive and site-specific solutions for their customers to increase their sustainability and profitability. For more information about TrashPro, call (856) 722-9797.

Carli Franco

1515 Haddon Avenue

Camden, NJ 08103

Phone: 215-302-2000

Email: cfranco@advenviro.com

Related Links

Advanced Enviro Systems

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/advanced-enviro-systems-acquires-trashpro-a-nj-based-solid-waste-consulting-company-300622191.html

SOURCE Advanced Enviro Systems

Related Links

http://www.advancedenvirosystems.com

