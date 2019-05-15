Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. Nears Completion on a State of the Art Innovation Center

CHARLOTTETOWN, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Industry pioneer and trailblazer, Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. (AESI) announce their new world class innovation center.

David Campbell, Co-Founder and COO of AESI states, "In order to meet increasing production demand, we are pleased to announce that our new state of the art production facility will be completed in the coming months. The new manufacturing, R&D, and testing facility will allow for increased vertical integration ensuring the highest level of quality that's expected from an industry leader." AESI has seen great success in the global hemp and cannabis industries. "This expansion will take us to the next level as we continue to separate ourselves from the competition. The response has been immense on our newest system in the AESI lineup, the 4 x 1000L, and our new production facility will carry us through the next phase of expansion" states David Campbell. Mr. Campbell continues, "AESI continues to be a trailblazer in the industry with projected growth that has attracted international investors expecting to capitalize on the future success of the company".

Recently AESI made headlines after releasing production capacities for their newest system, the Largest CO 2 Supercritical Fluid Extraction System for the Global Hemp & Cannabis Industries. "It's an exciting time in this emerging industry and our new state of the art facility is just the next step to ensure we maintain our position as an industry leader".

Advanced Extraction Systems Inc. designs, engineers and fabricates supercritical fluid CO 2 extraction systems with a specific focus in the medical/recreational marijuana and hemp industries. AESI has assembled a skilled management team and a world-class scientific advisory group with over 75 years of experience in supercritical fluid design and processes. AESI offers the cleanest, most advanced CO 2 extraction processes that are leading edge due to the companies ongoing internal focus on research and development. AESI CO 2 extraction systems are unique in design, efficiency, and ease of operation. Specifically, AESI systems can be differentiated from the competition in 6 key technical areas; better pump reliability, superior flow rates, superior fractionation, more phase management control, cGMP recipe development, and scalability for future growth.

SOURCE Advanced Extraction Systems