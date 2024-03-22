Advanced Feed Machines Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2034 as Farmers Prioritize Animal Well-being and High-Quality Feed

A new report by FMI predicts rising demand in livestock farming will drive the Feed Machine Market. It analyzes market background, supply and demand, and future tech advancements. Beyond just trends, the report offers a deep dive into what's fueling the market's success, potential challenges, and exciting opportunities. To empower your strategic decisions, it also includes investment feasibility analysis and insightful PESTLE & Porter's Five Forces analyses.

NEWARK, Del., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights', the feed machine market is expected to be valued at US$ 1,395.9 million in 2024. The market's progress is projected to be invigorating sluggishly from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 4.70%. By 2034, the market value is forecasted to hit US$ 2,209.6 million.

The feed machine market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, driven by various factors such as

the increasing demand for livestock farming

focus on modern agriculture techniques and precise farming

inclination toward cost-effective machinery

technological advancements like the integration of AI

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19314

Livestock farming is expected to consume a major market share during the forecast period. Several governments are promoting modern agriculture techniques, and manufacturers are heavily investing in the sector. Major players are developing highly advanced and automated machinery with high demand from livestock farmers, which is boosting market growth in the current period.

Upsurge in feed additives is noticeable in emerging economies. Expansion of feed-based industries is also observed in developing countries, which is contrariwise expected to help the market to gain potential. This growth is due to the increasing demand for high-quality feed that meets strict safety and quality standards.

Cost-effectiveness and efficient farming are essential requirements in the agriculture industry. Farmers and feed manufacturers are focusing on reducing their production costs and improving production processes, which is where feed machines come into play. In the current period, feed machines are playing a major role in ensuring that animals are receiving necessary nutrients. This characteristic makes the feed machine an ideal option in the farming sector.

The technological innovations in the machinery field are anticipated to lead the market demand during the coming years. Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on technology and technological integration in the machinery for greater outcomes. Integration of AI and other technologies is gaining traction in the market. Additionally, awareness of feed health and nutrition is at its peak, which is driving the demand for advanced and innovative feed machines.

"The growth of vertical farming is amplifying lucrative opportunities in the market. Vertical farming is an innovative approach to agriculture that enables farmers to grow crops in a controlled environment. Additionally, the poultry industry is on the rise, which has led to an increase in the demand for animal feed. Poultry farmers have increasingly started adopting feed machines for their pet feed, which is expected to drive the growth of the feed machine market in the coming years, " says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Key Takeaways from the Feed Machine Market

The feed machine market is estimated to register a CAGR of 4.70% with its valuation reaching US$ 2,209.6 million by 2034.

by 2034. Feed mixer segment dominates the market by holding a 29% market share in 2024.

With a 35% market share, the agriculture segment shapes the market in 2024.

Competitive Landscape

To enhance the customer experience, stakeholders are implementing new marketing strategies and rapidly developing and evaluating the market. Key players are investing in different tools to gain maximum market share in the industry. Many governments are collaborating with manufacturers to boost their research and development activities. Manufacturers are also focusing on improving the customer experience by implementing innovative marketing strategies. As a result, the market is expected to witness exponential growth during the forecast period, driven by continuous innovations and research.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Feed Machine Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Recent Development in the Feed Machine Market

In 2023, Van Aarsen , a well-known manufacturer of feed mill equipment, unveiled its latest product, the CU dynamic pellet mill. This cutting-edge pellet mill boasts motor-operated roller adjustment and active roller slip control, features that allow for recipe-controlled automatic roller gap setting. Despite its higher price compared to conventional pellet mills, it offers low operating costs that can significantly decrease the total cost of ownership for feed mill owners.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results. Another feather to her cap manifests in the form of process automation. She is vocal about bringing automation to the fore to bring a 360-degrees-round revolution in manufacturing sector.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Process Automation Domain:

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: [email protected]

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights