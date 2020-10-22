Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago Welcomes Reproductive Endocrinologist Dr. Debra Schell

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Prelude Network (Prelude), the largest network of fertility providers in the United States, announces today the addition of Debra Schell, M.D. to Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (AFCC).

Dr. Schell joins AFCC's renowned endocrinology team, which is spearheaded by Dr. Michelle Catenacci, Medical Director. Dr. Schell is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology, with a sub-specialty board certification in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. In addition to these areas, Dr. Schell has special interests in diagnosing and treating hormone dysfunction conditions including endometriosis, thyroid problems, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and complex pituitary and adrenal issues.

Dr. Schell earned her medical degree at Loma Linda University Medical School in Loma Linda, California, where she was elected to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society. She spent her clinical time at Wayne State University/Hutzel Hospital in Detroit, Michigan and completed her Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility fellowship at the University of Illinois/Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Schell has extensive experience in laparoscopic surgery for endometriosis and pelvic pain issues and recently added robotic training to her skills to provide the best surgical options for her patients.

"I am excited to take the next step in my career and join Dr. Catenacci and Dr. Irani at Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago," says Dr. Schell. "My approach to provide the best possible care for my patients aligns with AFCC's mission and I'm proud to say I'm officially part of the team."

Dr. Schell's practice philosophy is rooted in an approach to compassionate care that provides each patient with a comprehensive, individualized treatment plan based on their specific needs. This approach falls in line with the mission and promise that AFCC, as well as all clinics that are part of The Prelude Network, provides to each patient.

"Dr. Schell is a highly skilled and compassionate physician who provides her patients with personalized care, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago," says TJ Farnsworth, Founder and CEO of Inception, the parent company to the Prelude Network. "AFCC focuses on having a fertility program with individualized care and attention with the highest possible IVF and egg donation success rates and we are excited to expand their mission with the addition of Dr. Schell."

About the Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago

Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago (AFCC) was founded by Dr. Richard Sherbahn in 1997. Since then, AFCC has grown into a highly successful practice that strives to offer high quality care to patients. It provides all of the standard infertility specialty testing and treatment services, including basic infertility services as well as advanced assisted reproductive technologies (ART) services such as in vitro fertilization - IVF, intracytoplasmic sperm injection - ICSI, preimplantation genetic screening of embryos, fertility preservation with egg freezing. We also have a large and very successful fresh and frozen egg donation program.

About The Prelude Network

The Prelude Network (Prelude), the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S., is the clinic network of Inception - a company whose mission is to shift the paradigm of the fertility market by raising the standard of care, streamlining fragmented components into an integrated system and enhancing the overall patient experience.

Each clinic, as part of the Prelude Network, is committed to delivering the highest level of personalized fertility care by the nation's leading reproductive endocrinologists, embryologists and fertility specialists by focusing on an excellence in science, medicine and the patient experience. The growing Prelude Network has 41 total fertility centers nationwide, offering a wide range of fertility services including egg freezing, IVF, preimplantation genetic testing and egg/embryo storage, among others.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility, LLC (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in the U.S.; Pathways Fertility, clinics that provide affordable, individualized and high quality care; MyEggBank, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America, and Bundl Fertility, LLC (Bundl), a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program –Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

