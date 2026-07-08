Advanced FinTech AI Competition 2026 Kicks Off to Accelerate AI in Finance

SHANGHAI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now officially open for AFAC 2026 (Advanced FinTech AI Competition), a premier international event aimed at integrating AI into real-world financial landscapes.

Co-hosted by over 30 leading universities and organizations, including the China Computer Federation (CCF), Ant Group, NVIDIA, Peking University, Fudan University, and Nanyang Technological University, AFAC 2026 invites developers, students, and startups worldwide to tackle the most pressing challenges at the intersection of AI and finance. Backed by a total prize pool exceeding 1 million RMB, the competition encourages distinguished ideas that accelerate the deployment of AI and large language model (LLM) in the financial sector, delivering tangible business value under genuine business operation constraints.

To cater to a wider range of innovators, AFAC 2026 features two groups designed to translate technological innovations into practical industry solutions aligned with real-world business scenarios and the latest industry trends:

1. Challenge Group (Algorithm Hackathon)

Target Participants: Students and Developers

Focus: Solving complex business problems using authentic fintech data.

Four Tracks:

2. Startup Group (Creative Development and Application)

Target Participants: One-Person Company (OPC) and Startup Teams

Focus: Leveraging LLM technologies to develop innovative business solutions and drive fintech-real economy integration.

Reference Directions:

Intelligent Wealth Management & Banking Services

Smart Insurance & Risk Management

Inclusive Finance, Green Finance, & Pension Finance

Frontier Technology Applications

For the Startup Group, AFAC 2026 introduces a comprehensive upgrade to its support ecosystem. The organizing committee has partnered with over 10 renowned incubators and venture capital firms, including Shanghai Sci-Tech Finance Alliance, TusStar Shanghai, XNode, MaShang Accelerator, Bund FTC, SEE Fund, and Plug and Play China, enabling outstanding projects to transition directly from the competition to startup incubation. Beyond the prize pool, winning projects will gain direct access to investment funds, a "green channel" for angel funding, and up to 30 million RMB in sci-tech financial credit.

Professor Zheng Weimin, Academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and Professor at Tsinghua University, and Professor Liu Yuanchun, President of Shanghai University of Finance and Economics, will serve as Honorary Chairs of AFAC 2026. They lead a panel of nearly 50 international experts, including university professors, industry experts, and investors, who will form the competition's expert judging committee.

Yin Jun, Chair of the AFAC 2026 Organizing Committee and CTO of the Wealth & Insurance Business Group at Ant Group, noted, "AI has reached unprecedented levels of hype, but truly landing it in industries—especially in the highly regulated and complex financial sector—remains incredibly challenging. AFAC 2026 is dedicated to providing a 'sandbox' that is as close to real-world scenarios as possible, effectively bridging the gap between academia and industry."

Now in its fourth year, AFAC has established itself as one of the world's most influential and largest FinTech AI competitions. Since its inception in 2023, the event has attracted over 15,000 teams and nearly 50,000 participants, spanning more than 600 universities and 400 companies globally. By leveraging real-world business data and typical industry scenarios, AFAC continues to serve as a vital launchpad for the next generation of AI talent and intelligent fintech solutions.

For more information and to register, please visit the official AFAC website:

https://afac.alipay.com/.

SOURCE AFAC 2026 Organizing Committee