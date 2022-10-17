Advanced Functional Materials Market to grow by USD 48 Bn; Market structure to be fragmented in nature -- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Advanced Functional Materials Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. According to the report, the market size is expected to grow by USD 48 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.02% during the forecast period. Technavio expects the market structure to be fragmented in nature due to the presence of several international and regional players. Major vendors hold a significant share of the market. Get deeper insights into the vendor landscape, key product launches, and successful growth strategies adopted by vendors. Buy Report Now

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Advanced Functional Materials Market 2022-2026

Market vendors offer a wide range of products, and they must adhere to numerous regulations related to the manufacturing of advanced functional materials. Thus, the threat of rivalry was moderate in 2020. To survive in this competitive environment, it becomes imperative for vendors to distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition. Further, as advanced functional materials have direct substitutes, vendors are increasing their research and development spending to offer innovative advanced functional materials. Also, they are expanding their global presence to expand their customer base and remain competitive in the market.

Factors such as the increase in automotive regulatory requirements, growing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft and locomotives, and technological advances in medical and diagnostic devices will offer immense growth opportunities in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The advanced functional materials market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Advanced Functional Materials Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Type

Composites



Ceramics



Energy Materials



Nanomaterials



Conductive Polymers

The market growth in the composites segment will be significant over the forecast period. Composites are extensively used as a replacement for steel owing to their higher strength-to-weight ratio. They are combined to produce advanced functional composites, which are distinct in characteristics, light, cost-effective, and strong compared with conventional metals. These factors have increased their use in various end-user applications, which is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



The Middle East and Africa

About 50% of the overall market growth is expected to originate from APAC during the forecast period. The regional market is driven by the increasing production of automotive products and electronics in countries such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Request Our Sample Report Now for highlights on the market growth across various segments and regions.

Advanced Functional Materials Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the advanced functional materials market include 3M Corp, AMETEK Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Arkema Group, BASF SE, CeramTec GmbH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, CPS Technologies Corp., Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Specialty Steel GmbH and Co. KG, DIC Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Functional Materials Manufacturing Inc., Hexcel Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., NiKKi Fron Co. Ltd., Schweiter Technologies, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the advanced functional materials market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Advanced Functional Materials Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist advanced functional materials market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the advanced functional materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the advanced functional materials market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of advanced functional materials market vendors

Related Reports:

Advanced Functional Materials Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.02% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 48 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.86 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Mexico, China, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled 3M Corp, AMETEK Inc., Applied Materials Inc., Arkema Group, BASF SE, CeramTec GmbH, Compagnie de Saint Gobain SA, Covestro AG, CPS Technologies Corp., Deutsche Edelstahlwerke Specialty Steel GmbH and Co. KG, DIC Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Functional Materials Manufacturing Inc., Hexcel Corp., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., NiKKi Fron Co. Ltd., Schweiter Technologies, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and The Dow Chemical Co. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

