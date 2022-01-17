Advanced Glycation End Products Market to Reach US$ 2.76 Bn by 2031, Finds TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The advanced glycation end products market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% for the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The role of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) in the pathogenesis of various diseases primarily fuels the growth of advanced glycation end products market.

Advanced glycation end products could be derived either exogenously from the diet or endogenously inside the body. AGEs play a critical role in the fibrosis and cirrhosis of patients of chronic hepatitis C. The glycation reaction in patients of chronic hepatitis C tend to activate multiple cellular signals through different receptors, whilst the toxic byproducts lead to acceleration of pathogenesis of several clinical disorders. This is driving stakeholders in the advanced glycation end products market to increase their focus on treatments for patients of chronic hepatitis C.

Advanced Glycation End Products Market – Key Findings of Report

Inadequate knowledge of cellular toxicity and organ damage related to alcohol abuse is driving stakeholders in the advanced glycation end products market to expand R&D capabilities to understand the connection between AGE-alcohol-adduct formations and alcohol-mediated tissue injury

Stakeholders in the AGEs market play a role to spread knowledge to reduce the intake of n-6 fatty acids through dairy foods and soft drinks to decrease the production of endogenous AGEs

Probability of contribution of AGEs toward unfavorable transplantation environment in stem cell engraftment and survival for stem cell-based regenerative therapies is driving the interest of stakeholders to investigate for solid scientific evidence. This propels the AGEs market.

Role of AGEs to deter the proliferation and apoptosis of different types of primary stem cells in vitro is leading to increasing R&D to understand the effects of AGEs such as activation of apoptopic pathways and even excessive ROS generation

Probability of correlation of AGEs with musculoskeletal disorders in diabetic and elderly patients is boosting research for advanced glycation end products

Heterogeneity of AGEs necessitates the development of more standardized evaluation methods besides currently used spectroscopy, fluorescence, and immunological methods to measure AGEs

Companies in the advanced glycation end products market are increasing awareness about metformin, which, along with some other blood metabolic activities ultimately reduces methylglyoxal levels, an important precursor of AGEs. This involves disseminating knowledge to reduce the intake the foods that lead to formation of AGEs in vivo.

Advanced Glycation End Products Market – Growth Drivers

High prevalence of type 1 and type 2 diabetes is one of the key forces for the growth of the advanced glycation end products market. This involves use of Spectrofluorimetric and ELISA methodologies to determine the concentration of AGEs and their receptors among diabetics.

Adverse effect on the biomechanical properties of neuromusculoskeletal tissues related to the accumulation of advanced glycation end products is leading to increased efforts for the treatment of such disorders. This creates opportunities in the advanced glycation end products market.

Advanced Glycation End Products Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the advanced glycation end products market are;

AbbVie Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Shiseido Company Limited

L'Oreal S.A.

Rodan & Fields

Ostium Cosmetics

Shanghai Korain Biotech Co. Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Estee Lauder Companies

Beiersdorf AG

NuFACE

PhotoMedex Inc.

Cell Biolabs Inc.

The advanced glycation end products market is segmented as follows;

Advanced Glycation End Products Market, by Type

Non-fluorescent AGEs

Carboxymethyl-lysine (CML)



Carboxyethyl-lysine (CEL)



Pyrraline

Fluorescent AGEs

Pentosidine



Methylglyoxal-lysine dimer (MOLD)

Advanced Glycation End Products Market, by Application

Diabetic Complications

Cancer

Bone Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Others

Advanced Glycation End Products Market, by End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Others

Advanced Glycation End Products Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia & New Zealand

&

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

