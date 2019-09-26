Advanced Gynecology - Welcoming Drs. Sally Huber & Alexcis Ford

ATLANTA, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Gynecology is eager to announce that its award-winning care team is growing by leaps and bounds.

Specializing in recruiting the nation's top board-certified surgeons and gynecological specialists, Advanced Gynecology has just hired two new doctors to its team!

As Advanced Gynecology continues to make its services available to more metro Atlanta residents, the team is happy to welcome aboard Dr. Sally Huber and Dr. Alexcis Ford.

Sally Huber MD FPMRS

Dr. Sally Huber is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) and has been published in numerous peer-reviewed medical journals, particularly for her research in outcomes following surgery for incontinence and prolapse.

Throughout her career, Dr. Huber has received numerous clinical and teaching awards, including the "Award of Excellence in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery" and the "Special Resident in Minimally Invasive Gynecology" award. She was also a recipient of the "Esprit de Corps Award" which recognizes the resident who best exemplifies teamwork and professionalism within the program.

Dr. Huber is an active member in multiple national societies and specializes in optimizing treatments for pelvic organ prolapse, robotic and minimally invasive surgery, understanding and treating neurogenic bladder problems, and testing measures of quality of life and satisfaction. Dr. Huber is also a passionate advocate for improving pelvic health in the LGBTQ community and continues to be involved in outreach and education initiatives in that area.

Alexcis Ford MD

Dr. Alexcis Ford is a Harvard trained urogynecologist/female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgeon who is passionate about providing holistic, woman-centered care to her patients.

Dr. Ford is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology (ABOG) and is exceptionally skilled in all modalities of minimally invasive surgery, including robotics, traditional laparoscopy, and vaginal surgery. She also has extensive experience with both surgical and nonsurgical treatment of a wide array of pelvic floor disorders.

She specializes in both native tissue (no mesh) and mesh procedures for the treatment of pelvic organ prolapse and performs a variety of procedures for the treatment of urinary incontinence, including bladder Botox therapy, sacral neuromodulation, mesh sling placement, as well as native tissue sling placement. She also specializes in the management of pelvic pain, including vaginal mesh removal, as well as treatment of fecal incontinence and rectovaginal/vesicovaginal fistula repairs.

Advanced Gynecology is thrilled to welcome these new doctors and looks forward to expanding personalized care in the metro Atlanta and surrounding areas!

New patients can reach a care coordinator for Advanced Gynecology at 706-707-3026, via email at help@gyngeorgia.com or may visit www.advancedgynecology.com for more information.

About Advanced Gynecology

We provide advanced medical care in a neighborly setting, offering our patients a unique blend of personalized attention, unparalleled availability and best-in-class treatment options. Our mission centers around the patient—understanding their anxieties, respecting their personal lives, and helping redefine their idea of a successful outcome. For us, success doesn't end with recovery. It's about patients feeling positive and confident that they'll have a trusted health partner for the rest of their lives.

