Advanced Health Partners with Unite Us to Address Chronic Health Disparities and Improve Communication Throughout Oregon

COOS BAY, Ore., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us , the nation's leading software company enabling cross-sector collaboration to improve people's health and well-being, and Advanced Health , the local coordinated care organization focusing on improving all individuals' health, are partnering to address drivers of health (DOH) in Coos and Curry counties. Advanced Health and Unite Us will address the unmet needs of people and families throughout these communities.

Advanced Health's mission is to advance and ensure quality healthcare is available for Oregonians in a transformative manner. Throughout the state, Unite Us connects people to much-needed resources and services, such as assistance with food, housing, and finding healthcare and mental health providers.

Through this partnership, Advanced Health and Unite Us will securely connect people in need with community-based resources that can be difficult to navigate otherwise.

"At Advanced Health, our community members come first," said Sam Baugh, Community Engagement Manager for Advanced Health. "Sometimes, people need that extra help to get them the resources they need to be amazing. This tool is what we have been looking for."

The Connect Oregon network provides a central point of contact where health and social services providers can securely access and refer people to needed services while monitoring progress and measuring outcomes through Unite Us' HITRUST-certified, HIPAA-compliant platform.

"Unite Us helps service providers work together seamlessly to better serve our clients," said Scott Cooper, Executive Director at Alternative Youth Activities, a community organization that supports youth and their families in Coos Bay, Oregon.

Unite Us is a software company bringing sectors together through technology to meet people's needs. Unite Us has active networks in 44 states and has supported statewide, closed-loop networks in several states, including Arizona and North Carolina. Unite Us has invested in Oregon by building a team from the communities it serves that will work closely with Advanced Health to impact individual and community health.

"The need for collaboration across healthcare and social services has never been greater," said Celia Higueras, Oregon Community and Customer Success Director at Unite Us. "We are grateful to partner with Advanced Health to better establish a holistic level of care when it comes to providing for their patients. Unite Us and Advanced Health will redefine the quality, impact, and intersection of health and wellness across communities."

Nonprofits, community-based organizations, and other providers who want to connect their clients and patients to services within Unite Us' network can reach out to uniteus.com/contact/ .

About Advanced Health

Advanced Health is a locally owned and operated Coordinated Care Organization (CCO). We serve all communities in Coos and Curry Counties. We proudly connect members to high-quality Medical, Dental, Behavioral Health, and Substance Use Treatment through local collaboration and innovation. We are dedicated to making a difference in the health and well-being of our members and all communities served.

About Unite Us

Unite Us is the nation's leading software company enabling collaboration across sectors to improve the health and well-being of communities. Unite Us' secure solutions establish a new standard of care that identifies social care needs, helps connect people to services, and leverages meaningful outcomes data to drive community investment further. Through Unite Us' national network and software, community-based organizations, government agencies, health plans, and healthcare providers are all connected to better collaborate and meet the needs of the individuals in their communities. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

