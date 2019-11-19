Advanced Hip and Knee Replacement Techniques Lead to Faster Recovery at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn

Rozell specializes in minimally invasive anterior approach hip replacement, computer-navigated and robotic knee replacements, and outpatient joint replacement surgery. Among the numerous techniques he uses to shorten recovery times and get patients back to normal activity is a tourniquet-less, computer-navigated procedure.

"When a tourniquet is used in knee replacement surgery, quadriceps function is impaired for what could be several months," says Rozell. "Without a tourniquet, the blood continues to flow through the musculature of the leg and the quadriceps returns to normal functionality faster."

Computer-navigated knee replacement is an advanced technique to accurately and reliably restore a patient's leg alignment and knee kinematics to allow for normal movement after surgery.

Rozell, who was fellowship-trained in the latest robotic and outpatient joint replacement techniques at the Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado, wants each of his patients to return to normal activity as quickly as possible. He works closely with physical and occupational therapists based at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn's Rusk Rehabilitation program.

As NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn continues to develop a specialized geriatric and trauma service, Rozell brings expertise in both hip fracture treatment and partial or full hip replacement procedures that restore mobility in patients with osteoarthritis.

"Dr. Rozell complements our comprehensive orthopedics practice at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn with innovative and advanced techniques that provide our patients with exceptional outcomes," says Thomas R. Lyon, MD, chief of orthopedics at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn. "We are thrilled to be able to bring his skills to Brooklyn."

Joseph D. Zuckerman, MD, the Walter A.L. Thompson Professor of Orthopedic Surgery and chair of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at NYU Langone Health, says the addition of Rozell to the team in Brooklyn increases capacity and expertise in the department.

"Our orthopedic surgery practice in Brooklyn continues to grow and expand along with our patient population," says Zuckerman. "With the addition of Dr. Rozell, we augment a service that is increasingly responding to our patients' needs and helping them get back to living a normal, pain-free life as soon as possible."

To schedule a visit with Rozell, visit nyulangone.org or call NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Bay Ridge at 929-455-2000 or the NYU Langone Orthopedic Center at 646-501-7070.

