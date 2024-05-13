HAMBURG, Germany, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the subsidiary of MiTAC Holdings Corp.(TSE:3706), MiTAC Computing Technology and its server brand TYAN®, the leading manufacturer in server platform design worldwide, bring their new server platforms to the ISC 2024 event, booth #B01 in Hamburg, Germany. These solutions harness the power of the latest AMD EPYC 9004 series and AMD Ryzen 7000 series, along with the 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, offering optimized performance for HPC needs.

MiTAC introduces its revolutionary lineup of DSG products

Advanced HPC Server Platforms by MiTAC and TYAN Spotlighted at ISC High Performance 2024

Driven by shared values, MiTAC and Intel have had a strong partnership for years. Last year, MiTAC took over the manufacturing and sales of products designed by Intel Datacenter Solution Group (DSG). Today, MiTAC presents two models from its DSG product lineups, which are from the Intel Server M50FCP Family and the Intel Server D50DNP Family, at ISC 2024.

First, MiTAC displays a multi-node server, the Intel Server System D50DNP1MHEVAC 1U Half-Width air-cooled compute module with EVAC heatsink from the Intel Server D50DNP Family (Denali Pass). Intel® Server D50DNP family is the highest-performance density server featuring 5th/4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors or the Intel® Xeon® CPU Max Series and purpose-built modules, delivering robust performance, efficiency, and scalability tailored to specific needs for AI computing.

Then, there is the 1U Intel Server System M50FCP1UR204 from the Intel Server M50FCP Family (Fox Creek Pass). Supporting 5th/4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable processors, the general purpose Intel® Server M50FCP Family offers robust compute capabilities, integrated accelerators, and exceptional I/O and memory bandwidth, making it the perfect solution for handling data-intensive mainstream tasks.

TYAN brings HPC optimized servers at ISC 2024

The Transport CX TD76-B8058 is a 2U 4-node single-socket HCI server powered by AMD EPYC 9004 processors. Each node includes 16 DDR5-4800 DIMM slots, 4 hot-swappable E1.s drive bays, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, 1 OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine slot, and 1 standard PCIe 5.0 x16 slot. Front I/O facilitates efficient network cable routing, while rear-accessible hot-swappable cooling fans and redundant 80+ Titanium power supplies ensure optimal system serviceability. Powered by 5th/4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor, TYAN Thunder CX TD76-B5658 is a 2U 4 nodes single-socket server designed for high-density cloud server deployment. It comes with shared system fans, redundant 80+ Titanium power supplies, and hot-swappable modules for simple maintenance. Additionally, it offers front I/O for effortless network cable management, and each node supports PCIe 5.0 x16, OCP v3.0 LAN mezzanine, and NVMe E1.s SSDs.

Apart from the above, TYAN provides the Transport CX GX40-B8016 for those requiring entry-level servers. This compact 1U AMD Ryzen cloud server is perfect for front-end portal and edge computing tasks in data centers. It features 4 DDR5-4800 UDIMM slots, supports up to 4 SATA drives, 2 NVMe M.2 slots, and one PCIe 5.0 x16 slot.

About MiTAC Computing Technology Corp.

MiTAC Computing Technology Corp, a MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706) subsidiary, specializes in cloud and edge computing solutions and has over 30 years of design and manufacturing expertise. With a strong focus on large-scale data centers, the company offers flexible and customized supply models for various systems and applications. Its product lineup includes TYAN servers, 5G ORAN servers, high-performance AI servers, and data center products. Intel Datacenter Solutions Group (DSG) transited its business to MiTAC since July 2023, allowing MiTAC expanding its product offerings with cutting-edge total cost of ownership solutions for next-gen data center equipment.

MiTAC Computing Technology Official website: www.mitacmct.com

MiTAC DSG website: https://datacentersolutions.mitacmct.com/

About TYAN

TYAN, as a leading server brand of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation under the MiTAC Holdings Corp. (TSE:3706), designs, manufactures and markets advanced x86 and x86-64 server/workstation board technology, platforms and server solution products. Its products are sold to OEMs, VARs, System Integrators and Resellers worldwide for a wide range of applications. TYAN enables its customers to be technology leaders by providing scalable, highly-integrated, and reliable products for a wide range of applications such as server appliances and solutions for HPC, hyper-scale/data center, server storage, AI and security appliance markets. For more information, please visit TYAN's website at http://www.tyan.com or MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation website at http://www.mitacmct.com

