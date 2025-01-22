Advanced Human Capital Management (HCM) Solution Now Available to Convenience Retail and Wholesale Petroleum Operators as PDI Technologies Announces Entry into Embedded Partner Program with Paycor

All-in-one solution fully integrates with PDI Enterprise to simplify workforce management and optimize productivity

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Convenience retail and wholesale petroleum operators face increasing demands with labor management, prompting the need for more efficient solutions to streamline workforce planning, processes, and execution. After an extensive assessment of leading solutions that would best fit the complex needs of the industry, PDI Technologies has announced entry into the embedded partner program with Paycor HCM, Inc. (Nasdaq: PYCR) to integrate Paycor's comprehensive human capital management (HCM) solution into PDI Enterprise. These enhanced offerings complement the PDI Enterprise solutions designed specifically for convenience retail and wholesale petroleum operators, providing embedded HR, payroll, and talent management capabilities.

"Just as PDI excels in convenience and petroleum wholesale, Paycor excels in HCM, particularly when it comes to providing leaders with the tools to effectively manage a workforce while optimizing productivity," said Drew Mize, EVP, Commercial Operations & Partnerships, PDI Technologies. "By offering the embedded Paycor solution to PDI Enterprise customers, we not only enhance our current PDI Workforce capabilities—we also provide a seamless integration with PDI Enterprise as we continue building a comprehensive operational suite. We feel it's paramount to offer our customers a choice, and Paycor's best-in-class HCM solutions provide both our current and new customers with a powerful alternative."

Paycor's cloud-based offering is feature-rich, encompassing HR and payroll software, talent acquisition, talent management, workforce management, and benefits administration. The popular labor scheduling function that PDI Workforce customers laud for its forecasting engine will remain a key component through the integration with Paycor.

"By leveraging Paycor's industry-leading interoperability engine, PDI can now embed these essential HCM capabilities directly within its platform, creating a seamless user experience that connects mission-critical business operations with advanced human capital management tools," said Tim Ruge, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Paycor. "The embedded solution represents a significant opportunity for both organizations to deliver increased value to customers while streamlining critical business operations."

PDI Enterprise customers interested in learning more about the embedded partner program with Paycor can reach out to their PDI contact or visit PDI online.

About PDI Technologies

With 40 years of industry leadership, PDI Technologies, Inc. resides at the intersection of productivity and sales growth, delivering powerful solutions that serve as the backbone of the convenience retail and petroleum wholesale ecosystem. By "Connecting Convenience" across the globe, we empower businesses to increase productivity, make informed decisions, and engage faster with their customers. From large-scale ERP and logistics operations to loyalty programs and cybersecurity, we're simplifying the industry supply chain for whatever comes next. Today, we serve over 200,000 locations worldwide with solutions like the Fuel Rewards® program and GasBuddy®, two popular brands representing more than 30 million users. Visit the PDI Technologies website.

About Paycor

Paycor's HR, payroll, and talent platform connects leaders to people, data, and expertise. We help leaders drive engagement and retention by giving them tools to coach, develop, and grow employees. We give them unprecedented insights into their operational data with a unified HCM experience that can seamlessly connect to other mission-critical technology. By providing expert guidance and consultation, we help them achieve business results and become an extension of their teams. Learn more at paycor.com.

