Advanced Human Imaging Expands Presence into Latin America with Nextmedicall Partnership

PERTH, Australia, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Human Imaging Limited (ASX:AHI) (NASDAQ:AHI) ("AHI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding term sheet with NEXTMEDICALL S.A.C ("Nextmedicall"), a Peruvian-based telemedicine company.

Nextmedicall offers reliable care from the comfort of a patient's home with teleconsultation for all medical specialties through the platforms extensive network of doctors and specialists. Pursuant to the binding term sheet, Nextmedicall will integrate the AHI MultiScan Software Development Kit into the Nextmedicall platform. The initial integration will allow access to AHI's proprietary BodyScan and FaceScan with the intention to add DermaScan, HemaScan and other offerings from AHI once released in 2022.

The integration will allow Nextmedicall users to track and ascertain dimensional-based risk assessments and vital signs prior to and during telehealth consultation. Nextmedicall will leverage the partnership to identify early onset chronic disease markers and chronic disease risk for early intervention and provision of care across Latin America.

Nextmedicall conducted due diligence of the AHI CompleteScan platform prior to signing the binding term sheet with AHI and is currently running a pilot program with Chilean Telecommunications provider Entel Chile.

"I am pleased to expand the AHI offering into Latin America with Nextmedicall. The scope of their medical team and offering is significant and it will help us deliver our solution to a large population in need of cost-effective care," said Vlado Bosanac, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Human Imaging. "The Nextmedicall team has a deep understanding of the telecommunications industry and the need to deliver more value to patients of these services. Through this partnership, Nextmedicall wishes to triage patients into early intervention and care. This will reduce the need for episodic care, through early diagnosis and intervention that results in better health outcomes."

Nextmedicall will commence integration of the AHI technology into the Nextmedicall platform in a white-label solution within 120 days from the signing of the binding term sheet.

About Advanced Human Imaging:

AHI has developed and patented a proprietary dimensioning technology that enables its users to check, track, and assess their dimensions in conjunction with known health risk indicators using only a smartphone both privately and accurately.

Our goal is to assist our partners by empowering their consumers with this capability. This in return gives our partners the ability to assess, assist, and communicate outcomes with their consumers when navigating day to day life. Whether this is a personal journey to better health, understanding the risk associated with their physical condition, tracking the changes they are experiencing through training, dieting, or under medical regimes, or simply wanting to be correctly sized for a garment when shopping online. The AHI technology delivers this seamlessly, privately, and cost-effectively in under one minute.

AHI has developed this capability by leveraging the power of Computer Vision, Machine Learning, and patented algorithms, to process the images and assessments on secure, enterprise-level infrastructure, delivering an end–to–end experience that is unrivalled in the industry. AHI simplifies the collection of measurements and removes the human error present in traditional methods.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the regarding the use of proceeds and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, 'expect,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'estimate,' 'potential,' 'predict,' 'project,' 'should,' 'would' and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form F-1, as amended from time to time, under the caption 'Risk Factors.'

